THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLUMBIA-FREEBURG CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 68, COLUMBIA JV 34: In the final game of Group B, Marquette won over the Columbia junior varsity to sweep the group and advance to the final.

Braden Kline led the Explorers with 19 points, while both Jaylen Cawthon and Jaden Rochester each scored 13 points.

The Explorers are 13-2 and will face co-host Columbia, who swept Group A with a 68-35 win over Nelson County of Bardstown, Ky., in the final Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 54, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 42: CM won their final group game over Gibault and will play for third place on Friday.

Adam Ogden led the Eagles with 23 points, while August Frankford added 10 points.

CM is now 4-9 and meet Waterloo, who defeated co-host Freeburg 58-54, in the third place game Friday at 5 p.m. The Hawks are 5-10 and meet the Columbia JV in the seventh place game at 2 p.m. The fifth place game between Nelson County and Freeburg tips off at 3:30 p.m.

39TH COLLINSVILLE PRAIRIE FARMS CLASSIC

GRANITE CITY 47, ROCKFORD EAST 41: In a consolation quarterfinal, Granite came from behind to take the win over Rockford East and move on to the semifinal.

Mario Brown led the Warriors with 16 points, while Milton Dowell added 14 points.

The E-Rabs are currently 3-11.

GRANITE CITY 55, MUNDELEIN 48: In the consolation semifinal later that night, Granite used a strong, consistent effort to defeat Mundelein, from suburban Chicago, and advance to Friday's consolation final.

Brown again led the Warriors, this time with 21 points, while Alvin Valentine hit for 10 points.

The Warriors are now 6-8, while the Mustangs go to 6-9.

In the other scores from day two, in the quarterfinals, O'Fallon won over Decatur MacArthur 73-57, Quincy defeated Belleville Althoff Catholic 61-48, it was Collinsville winning over Triad 67-29 and Lincoln won over Belleville East 40-27.

In the other consolation quarterfinals, Mundelein won over Oakville 60-39, Carbondale nipped Decatur Eisenhower 55-53 and Collierville, Tenn. got past McCluer North 53-51.

In the 13th place semifinal games, Rockford East won over Oakville 53-47 and Eisenhower got past McCluer North 54-51. in the other consolation semifinal, it was Carbondale winning over Collierville 62-41,

In the semifinals, Quincy defeated O'Fallon 57-46 and Collinsville won over Lincoln 67-41. In the fifth-place semifinals, MacArthur got past Althoff 69-55 and Triad defeated East 47-40.

The final day of the tournament began at 10 a.m. on Friday, with the Quincy-Collinsville final set for 7:30 p.m.

EFFINGHAM-TEUTOPOLIS CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

In the first game of the 10th Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic, Highland won over Newton 68-57 to move to the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs are now 7-6 and Frankfort Lincoln-Way East, a 75-38 winner over Belvidere, at 12 noon on Friday. The final is set for Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Effingham.

Article continues after sponsor message

62nd BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

In the final day of the group stage of the tournament, Chicago Bowen defeated Metro-East Lutheran. The Knights are now 0-7 and meet Kewanee Wethersfield in the ninth place semifinal on Friday. at 12:30 p.m. The final is set for Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

80th CENTRALIA HOLIDAY CLASSIC

In the first round of the Centralia Holiday Classic at Arthur L. Trout Gym, Alton defeated the Memphis Home Education Association, a home school team, 59-55, and are now 7-4 on the year. The Redbirds advance to the quarterfinals and will play Evanston, who won over Miami Ferguson 76-58, at 6:15 p.m. The final will be played Saturday night at 9 p.m.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CARLINVILLE 67, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 62 (OT): In a very close decision, Carlinville won over EAWR in overtime to finish second in the Green Group.

Sawyer Smith led the Cavaliers with 19 points, while Dom Alepra added 16 points.

Carlinville is now 6-7 and will play Staunton, who won their final game in the Red Group over Hillsboro 61-47, for third place at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The Oilers are now 2-14 and meet the Hilltoppers for fifth place at 1:30 p.m.

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 50, BUNKER HILL 39: Calhoun swept the Red Group and advanced to the final with a win over Bunker Hill.

Jack Zipprich led the Warriors with 12 points, while Connor Longnecker added 11 points. Gabe Hill led the Minutemen with 28 points, and Will Manar came up with eight points.

Calhoun is now 8-4 and plays Litchfield, who won their final Green Group game over Gillespie 70-56 to win the group, in the final at 7:30 p.m. The Minutemen are 2-14 and go against the Miners for seventh place Friday at 1:30 p.m.

DON MAUER HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

In the semifinals of the Don Mauer Holiday Invitational at Mary Institute-Country Day School in Ladue, Mo., in west St. Louis County, Francis Howell of Weldon Spring, Mo., in St. Charles County, defeated Edwardsville 68-55, The Tigers are now 10-4 and will play in the third place game Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. against the host Rams, who missed a last-second shot in falling to Ladue Horton Watkins 53-52. The Vikings are 9-1 and meet Ladue in the final at 7:30 p.m.

DUSTER THOMAS HOOPS CLASSIC AT PINCKNEYVILLE

ROXANA 47, CHESTER 44: In the consolation quarterfinals of the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville, Roxana bounced back to take the win over Chester and advance to the consolation semifinals.

Chris Wallack led the Shells with 24 points, while Aiden Briggs added eight points.

The Yellowjackets are now 4-10 after winning in the 13th place semifinals over Woodlawn 51-41.

ROXANA 39, SALEM 35: In the consolation semifinals later in the day, Roxana held off Salem to advance to the consolation final.

Briggs led the way with 17 points, with Sean Maberry coming up with 10 points.

The Shells are now 7-7 and will play in the consolation bracket final against Okawville, who defeated Campbell Hill Trico 45-26, at 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

In the quarterfinals, host Pinckneyville defeated Jersey 66-43, but Jersey bounced back in the fifth place semifinals to defeat Mt. Carmel 55-50. Jersey is now 6-9 and will meet Mounds Meridian, who won the other semifinal over Carlyle 75-48, in the fifth place game Friday at 5:30 p.m. The final between Pinckneyville and Olney Richland County tips off at 8:30 p.m.

In other results from Thursday, at the Piasa Southwestern Holiday Tournament, Maryville Christian defeated Dupo 55-16 and the host Piasa Birds defeated SIUE Charter 76-50.

Also, in the Pekin Holiday Tournament, on Wednesday, East St. Louis defeated Washington 51-48 in the opening round, and on Thursday, the Flyers won in the quarterfinals over Moline 60-51, but lost in the semifinals to Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 81-48. East Side is now 8-4 and plays in the third place game Friday night.

More like this: