THURSDAY, JANUARY 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 66, MULBERRY GROVE 37: McGivney went on the road and came away with a big win at Mulberry Grove.

Chase Jansen led the Griffins with 16 points, while Nolan Keller came up with 15 points, Drew Kleinheider had eight points, David Carroll scored seven points, both Noah Garner and Will May each had four points, Owen Kolesa and Justin Schrage hit for three points apiece, and Jack Bukovac, Spencer Sundberg and Issac Wendler all had two points each.

McGivney is now 7-9, while the Aces are 4-8.

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 48, PAYSON-SEYMOUR 43: Calhoun took a one-point lead after three quarters, then held on to take a win at Payson-Seymour.

The Warriors and Indians were tied after the first quarter 10-10, then were level at 22-22 at halftime, with Calhoun up after three quarters 33-32, outscoring Seymour 15-11 in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Connor Longnecker led Calhoun with 18 points, while Jack Zipprich hit for 11 points, Drew Wallendorf scored seven points, Lane Eilerman had six points, Cade Sievers chipped in four points and Jack Webster had two points.

The Warriors are now 11-4, while the Indians go to 6-12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

HARDIN-CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 60, MT STERLING BROWN COUNTY 56: Calhoun came from behind to take a thrilling win at Brown County, ending the Hornets' 30-game WIVC conference winning streak.

Brown County led after the first quarter 15-11, then led at halftime 29-25. The Warriors cut the lead to 42-40 after three quarters, then outscored the Hornets in the fourth quarter 20-14 in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Both Audrey Gilman and Kate Zipprich had 15 points each to lead Calhoun, while Bralyn Lammy added 11 points and Kiera Sievers came up with 10 points.

Both Calhoun and Brown County are 13-4 on the year.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 39, GRANITE CITY 33: Marquette came up with a win over Granite at Marquette Family Arena.

Allie Weiner led the Explorers with 13 points, while Laila Davis had nine points, both Addison Pranger and Meredith Zigrang scored six points each, Kel'c Robinson hit for three points and Izzy Hough had two points.

Marquette is now 8-9, while the Warriors fall to 1-14.

In other games played on Thursday, Carlinville got past Virden North Mac 49-47, Alton remained undefeated at 16-0 with a 67-35 win over Chatham Glenwood and Edwardsville won over Collinsville 58-36.

GIRLS BOWLING

BELLEVILLE EAST 35, ALTON 5: Alton fell to East in a dual meet at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

Jillian Dwiggins led the Redbirds with a 534 series, with a 220 high game, while Berlynn Clayton had a 488 series, with a high game of 172,

BOYS BOWLING

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

OTTWELL WINS INDIVIDUAL CROWN, RATHGEB THROWS HIGH GAME AS ALTON WINS JERSEY INVITATIONAL: Sam Ottwell won the individual title, with Austin Rathgeb coming in second as the Redbirds won the boys team title at the Jersey Invitational Wednesday at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville.

Rathgeb had the high game of the tournament with a 279, and with the girls third-place finish, the Redbirds won the overall team championship of the tournament.

