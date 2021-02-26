THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALTON 51, EAST ST. LOUIS 48: Three Alton players hit for double figures in their win over East Side at the Redbirds Nest.

The Redbirds jumped out to a 20-3 first quarter lead, then held a 34-21 halftime advantage, with the Flyers cutting the edge to 41-39 after three quarters, but Alton outscored East Side 10-9 in the final period to hold on for the win.

Kahliyah Goree and Renee Raglin led the way for the Redbirds with 15 points each, while Germayia Wallace added 12 points, Savannah McMurray had four points, Jimmiela Patterson had three points and Tayen Orr scored two points.

Mikayla Lee led the Flyers with 18 points, Janiyah Brown and Destinee Coleman both scored nine points, Derrica Branch had six points and both Alicia Cross and Tamar Randall both had two points.

Both teams are now 2-5 for the season.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 59, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 22: Charlize Luehmann led McGivney with 18 points, while Anna McKee added 17 as McGivney won over Metro-East at Hooks Gym.

Alexis Bond added six points for the Griffins, while Caitlin Reynolds and Emma Daniel led the Knights with eight points each.

McGivney is now 4-1, while Metro-East falls to 1-3.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 81, MASCOUTAH 26: Four different CM players scored in double figures as the Eagles won at Mascoutah.

CM led from wire-to-wire, holding down leads of 27-4, 46-21 and 69-26, outscoring the Indians 12-0 in the final stanza.

Kelbie Zupan led the Eagles with 16 points, while Claire Christeson and Tori Standefer both had 15 points, Maura Niemeier had 10 points, Harper Buhs had eight points, both Ally Hardy and Azia Ray scored four points each and Olivia Durbin, Aubree Wallace and Jackie Woelfel all had three points apiece.

CM is now 8-1, while Mascoutah goes to 1-6.

TRIAD 59, JERSEY 42: Alyssa Powell scored 15 points as one of three Triad players in double figures as the Knights won over Jersey at Rich Mason Gym.

Avery Bohnenstiehl added 12 points for Triad, while Sami Hartoin had 11 points, Reagan Chigas scored eight points, Sydney Hartoin six, Ella Manso had five and Brooke Holcomb scored two points.

The Knights are now 5-2, while the Panthers drop to 6-3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 60, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 28: Metro-East led from start to finish in recording the win at McGivney.

The Knights held leads of 14-7, 35-21 and 55-25 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Griffins 5-3 in the running clock fourth quarter to get the win.

Jack Rodgers led McGivney with 14 points, while Darren Luchetti and Evan Schrage both had four points, Ryker Keller hit for three points, Jacob Huber had two points and Justin Wenos had a single point.

Metro-East is now 6-2 on the year, while the Griffins drop to 1-6.

TRIAD 47, JERSEY 28: Triad came back from a first quarter tie to take the lead in the second, then pulled away in the second half in picking up the Mississippi Valley Conference win at Havens Gym.

The two sides were tied 7-7 after one quarter, but the Knights took an 18-14 halftime lead, extended it out to 28-20 at the end of the third quarter, then outscored the Panthers 19-8 to take the win.

Ian Sullivan led Jersey with nine points, while Sam Larner had eight points, C.J Brunaugh, Andrew Kribs and Logan Schultz all had three points and Edward Roberts had two points.



Triad ups its record to 6-2, while the Panthers fall to 4-6.

EAST ST. LOUIS 59, ALTON 31: East St. Louis bounced back from a pair of close losses in defeating Alton at the East Side gym,

The Flyers led all the way throughout, with quarter scores of 15-13, 30-19 and 48-29, outscoring the Redbirds 11-2 in the final period.

Macaleab Rich led East Side with 10 points, with Leslie Brazier chipping in nine points, Damarion Brown, Christian Jones and Ryan Stevenson all scoring eight points, David Granger and Jonah Prunty both had five points, Daveon Hawkins scored three points, Terrell Scott had two points and Jaden Hale had one point.

Ja'Markus Gary led Alton with 19 points, Adrian Elliott, Jr. had six points and Ihzel Brown, Lathan O'Quinn and Jeremiah Van Zandt had two points each.

The Flyers are now 4-4, while the Redbirds go to 0-7.

EDWARDSVILLE 39, O'FALLON 38: Shaun Pacette's six fourth quarter points helped the Tigers rally past O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference matchup at the OTHS Panther Dome.

The Tigers took a 14-8 first quarter lead, but the Panthers came back to take a 25-23 halftime lead, then led 34-28 at three quarter time before Edwardsville came back to win.

Brennan Weller led the Tigers with 17 points, while Pacette ended up with nine points, Gabe James had seven points, Jalil Roundtree scored three points, Ryan Hampton had two points and Caleb Valentine had one point.

Jalen Smith led O'Fallon with nine points, while Chris Porter had seven points, Latrell Bonner and Tahj Scott came up with six points each and both Deshaun Mosely and Kendall Walker both scored five points.

Edwardsville is now 7-1, while the Panthers fall to 2-6.

HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 7, BELLEVILLE 1: Carter Zimmer scored twice as Edwardsville returned to the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association for the 2020-21 season in winning their season opener over Belleville at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Besides Zimmer, Parker Terch, Cam Gillen, Fred Bramstedt, Justin Bertles and Konnor Goclan all scored for the Tigers in their first MVCHA game since winning their last Class 2A title in 2015-16. Edwardsville has played in the St. Louis-based Mid-States Club Hockey Association the last four seasons.

Jonas Akeman had 21 saves in goal for the Tigers.

Edwardsville starts the season 1-0-0, and plays Freeburg-Waterloo next Thursday at East Alton in a 6 p.m. face-off.

