THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21 SPORTS ROUNDUP BOYS SOCCER GATEWAY METRO CONFERENCE ANNOUNCES FIRST ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM: Four players each from Marquette Catholic and Father McGivney Catholic, along with one from Metro-East Lutheran, were named to the first-ever All-Conference team of the brand new Gateway Metro Conference, a league currently in its first year of operations. The Explorers put juniors Dre Davis and Charlie Fahnestock and senior Ethan Eddy and Cody Miller on the all-conference team, with the Griffins placing senior Thomas Hyten, junior Tanner Garner and freshmen Mason Holmes and Spencer Sundberg on the team. Senior Collin Jose was the only player for the Knights to make the team, which also saw three players from Maryville Christian --- seniors Owen Verning, Noah Jones and Drake Huchel --- named to the team. GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY MIDWEST TOURNAMENT WHITFIELD 2, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Shaya Dry scored in both the second and fourth quarters to give The Whitfield School of Creve Couer, Mo. the second-round win over Edwardsville in the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament, the St. Louis area postseason championships, Thursday at Principia High School in west St. Louis County. The Warriors advance to the next round with an 8-9-0 record, while the Tigers end their season at 3-14-1. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL O'FALLON 25-25, ALTON 13-17: O'Fallon led from start to finish in taking their Southwestern Conference regular-season finale over Alton at the Redbirds Nest. Grace Carter had a point, an ace, two kills, a block and an assist for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola had a point and an assist, Taylor Freer had two points, two kills and nine assists, Payton Olney had two points and an ace, Reese Plont came up with a kill and an assist, Renee Raglin had a kill and a block, Abbie Smith served up a point, Taryn Wallace had three points, an ace and five kills and Alyssa Wisniewski had a point, four kills and two blocks. The Panthers end the regular season 25-8, while the Redbirds finish up 13-16-2. CARLINVILLE 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 17-12: Carlinville led all the way through in winning at Southwestern's gym in the regular season finale for both teams in the South Central Conference. Hannah Gibson had a pair of kills for the Cavaliers, while Jordyn Loveless had three kills, Melanie Murphy had two points, five kills and a block, Addie Ruyle served up two points, Catie Sims had nine points and four aces, Jill Slayton had three points, nine kills and an assist, Isabella Tiburzi had nine points, four kills, a block and 20 assists, Karly Tipps came up with an assist and Ella Walker had nine points, three aces and four kills. Carlinville goes into the postseason at 21-14, while the Piasa Birds close the regular season 4-18. CIVIC MEMORIAL 30-21-25, JERSEY 28-25-18: CM took a very close first set that went into extra points, with Jersey rallying to win the second set, but the Eagles were able to win the third and deciding set and the Mississippi Valley Conference regular season finale at Havens Gym. Kari Krueger had 13 kills and 11 digs for the Panthers, while Brooke Anderson had 31 assists and seven digs and Carly Daniels had 10 kills and five digs. CM finishes the regular season 27-7-1, while Jersey goes to 10-20.

CM Head Girls Volleyball Coach Kristie Ochs said this was an excellent win over a tough Jersey squad and had this to say about regional action this upcoming week: "We are excited to play Highland in the first round of regional playoffs. Our last match was a battle....just the kind of match-up you want in a regional playoff! " CM Stats: Kills Dunlap 14 Reno 10 Meredith Brueckner 7 Tuckson 1 Gehrs 10 Maddie Brueckner 2 Thein 1 Assists Brueckner 38 Middleton 2 Dunlap 1 Thein 1 Meredith Brueckner 1 Blocks Brueckner 1 Dunlap 2 Gehrs 2 Tuckson 2 Thein 1 Aces Middleton 1 Brueckner 1 Digs Middleton 24 Maddie Brueckner 22 Williams 6 Reynolds 7 Reno 1 Dunlap 18 Rider 4 Meredith Brueckner 1 Kallal 2 Tuckson 3 SALEM 25-21-25, ROXANA 21-25-20: Salem took the opening set at home over Roxana, but the Shells came back to even the match in a second-set win, with the Wildcats taking the deciding set to win the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division match to close out the regular season. Calista Stahlhut had nine kills for Roxana, while Bailey Hill had six and C.J. Ross had five. Ross also had 18 assists, while Hill had 19 digs, with Kaylyn Dixon having 18, with Dixon serving up four aces, while Ross had three.

The Shells conclude the regular season 17-15. NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE WEDNESDAY'S RESULT ST. LOUIS BLUES 3, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1: Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first goal of the season near the halfway point of the third period to give the St. Louis Blues their third straight win to open the season on the road, a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday evening at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas opened the scoring in the first period when William Karlsson scored at 8:17 to give the Knights a 1-0 lead. The Blues tied the game in the second at 3:21 on Brandon Saad's first St. Louis goal, then took the lead at 9:49 of the third on Tarasenko's goal, which came at the end of a pretty passing play. Ivan Barbashev added an empty-net goal at 18:48 to give the Blues their 3-1 win. Jordan Binnington made 42 saves in goal for St. Louis, while Robin Lehner made 35 saves for Vegas. The Blues are now 3-0-0 for the first time since 2017-18, and it marks the first time the team has won its first three games on the road consecutively to start a season. St. Louis opens its home schedule on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center in a 7 p.m. face-off, with the two teams meeting again Monday night, also a 7 p.m.