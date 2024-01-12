THURSDAY, JANUARY 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 60, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 13: McGivney led from start to finish in taking a Gateway Metro Conference game over visiting Metro-East Lutheran at the McGivney gym.

The Griffins held leads of 19-4, 23-7 and 46-9 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Knights in the final term 14-4,

Katherine Empson led McGivney with 11 points, while Natalie Beck, Sami Oller, and Emily Johnson all had 10 points each, Jada Zumwalt and Izzie Venarsky both scored four points, Zoe Oller and Peyton Ellis each had three points apiece, Alexa Jones and Sabrina Ivnik had two points each, and Ava Giovando scored a single point.

The Griffins are now 15-7, while Metro-East is 0-16.

TRIAD 49, WATERLOO 28: In the first half of a boys-girls doubleheader at Rich Mason Gym, Triad led all the way through to take the win over Waterloo.

The Bulldogs and Knights were tied after the first quarter 8-8, with Triad pulling ahead at halftime 27-13, then extended the lead to 40-22 after three quarters, outscoring Waterloo in the fourth quarter9-7 in taking the win.

Makenna Witham led the Knights with 14 points, while Savannah Hildebrand came up with 13 points, Erica Boyce had nine points, Delaney Hess and Addi Jones had five points each, Maddie Hunt scored two points and Lexi Metcalf had a single point.

Triad is now 11-9, while the Bulldogs slip to 7-13,

CARLINVILLE 48, PANA 17: In a South Central Conference game at the Carlinville Big House, Carlinville had little trouble in seeing off visiting Pana.

The Cavaliers led all the way through, having edges of 8-5, 15-10, and 35-20 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Panthers in the final quarter 13-9,

Jordyn Loveless led Carlinville with 14 points, while Kaitlyn Reels scored 12 points, and both Isabella Tiburzi and Hannah Gibson had 10 points each.

The Cavies are now 17-4, while Pana falls to 4-20,

COLLINSVILLE 51, BELLEVILLE EAST 22: It was all Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym, as the Kahoks led all the way through in their Southwestern Conference win over Belleville East.

Talesha Gilmore led the Kahoks with 11 points, while both Elle Guerrero and Carsyn Moad had 10 points apiece.

Collinsville is now 10-9, while the Lancers go to 6-12,

In other girls' games on Thursday, Valmeyer won at home over New Athens 55-35, Greenville won at Piasa Southwestern 51-14, Alton dominated in the second half to defeat Edwardsville 67-36, and Columbia got past East Alton-Wood River 53-40.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 49, WATERLOO 34: On a night when many high school basketball games were moved up to Thursday from Friday, because of forecast snow and cold temperatures on Friday, Triad took the measure of Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Rich Mason Gym.

Drew Winslow led the Knights with 17 points, while Tyler Thompson had 13 points, Brody Hasquin came up with eight points, Ethan Stewart and Landon Zawodniak had five points each, and Donny Becker scored a single point.

Triad is now 11-6, while the Bulldogs go to 10-8.

BELLEVILLE EAST 48, COLLINSVILLE 45 (OT): At the Belleville East gym, Collinsville lost the lead in the third quarter, but came back to force overtime, only to see Belleville East come up with big free throws to upset the Kahoks.

Collinsville held a 16-8 lead after the first quarter, then led at the half 27-21. The Lancers rallied to take a 40-37 lead after three quarters, but the Kahoks came back to tie the game 42-42 at the end of regulation to force the extra period. East outscored Collinsville in the overtime 6-3 to take the win.

Zach Chambers led the Kahoks with 20 points, while Nick Horras had 11 points, Jamorie Wysinger hit for nine points, both Stanley Carnahan and Chase Reynolds scored two points each, and Tyree Brister had a single point.

The Lancers go to 10-9, while Collinsville is now 18-2,

In other games played on Thursday, Alton came up with a big win over Edwardsville 60-55 in overtime, Roxana won over Freeburg 61-46, and Columbia defeated East Alton-Wood River 72-27.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In a pair of Tuesday results in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, both at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O’Fallon, O’Fallon won over St. John Vianney Catholic 7-2, and Belleville nipped Columbia 4-3.

