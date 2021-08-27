THURSDAY, AUGUST 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 14-21: Civic Memorial remained undefeated on the young season with a two-set sweep of the Oilers at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Lauren Dunlap had 12 kills, a block and a dig for the Eagles, while Camryn Gehrs had five kills, an ace, three blocks and a dig, Courtney Picklesimer came up with five kills and five blocks, Annabelle Reno had four kills, three digs and a block, Lexi Biciocchi had two kills, Ella Middleton had two kills, an assist, two aces and 12 digs, Maddie Brueckner had a kill, 30 assists, an ace, two digs and a block, Meredith Brueckner had a kill and Toni Reynolds had an ace and a dig.

CM is now 4-0, while EAWR drops to 2-2.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, CARROLLTON 7-13: Marquette won its home opener on Thursday, defeating Carrollton, who was playing its season opener, at Marquette Family Arena.

Emma Bohannon served up three points for the Explorers, while Ellanour Brass had two points and an ace, Sydney Ehrman served up a point to go with an ace and assist, Olivia Ellebracht had five kills, Torrie Fox came up with 12 points and nine assists, Livy Kratschmer had an assist, Kylie Murray had a point, four kills and three blocks, Ryan O'Leary served up a point, Shay O'Leary came up with three points, Chloe White had three points, an ace and four kills, Abby Williams had a point and three kills, Natalie Wills had three kills, two blocks and an assist and Allison Woolbright had nine points, two aces, two kills and nine assists.

Marquette is now 4-0 on the year, while the Hawks open their season 0-1.

AUBURN 25-25, CARLINVILLE 11-23: Carlinville opened its season at home with a two-set loss to Auburn at The Big House.

Lizzy Clarkson had an assist for the Cavaliers, while Hannah Gibson came up with a kill, Melanie Murphy had four kills and two blocks, Catie Sims served up two points, Jill Slayton had two points and two kills, Isabella Tiburzi had six assists, Karly Tipps served up eight points with an ace and Ella Walker had five points, two aces, a kill and a block.

The Trojans are now 3-1 while Carlinville opens its season 0-1.

BOYS SOCCER

METRO CUP

MT, VERNON 4, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3: Aaron Broadwater, Tanner Garner and Thomas Hyten all found the back of the net as McGivney came back from a 3-1 halftime deficit but lost to Mt. Vernon in the Metro Cup showcase at Mascoutah on Thursday evening.

Broadwater and Nate McLaughlin had assists for the Griffins in the match,

Both the Griffins and Rams are 1-1-0 on the young season, and both conclude play on Saturday in 12 noon kickoffs. McGivney will play against Freeburg, while Mt. Vernon takes on Civic Memorial.

GRANITE CITY 4, MARION 3: Judah Black had a brace (two goals), while Cade Bobbitt and Elliott Boyer also struck in Granite's 4-3 win over Marion in their final Metro Cup match at Freeburg.

Bobbitt and Paramanmol Singh had assists for the Warriors, while Izzak Cell got the win in goal for Granite, who rallied from a 3-2 halftime deficit to gain the three points.

The Warriors are now 2-1-0 for the season, while the Wildcats are now 0-2-0. Marion plays on Saturday against Breese Central at Belleville Althoff Catholic in a 4 p.m. kickoff.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, CARTERVILLE 0: Also at Freeburg, Bryce Davis and Parker Scottberg each had a brace (two goals), while Brayden Zyung also scored in CM's shutout win over Carterville.

Josh Teems had two assists for the Eagles, while Robbie Kitzmiller, Scottberg and Tyler Wilson also assisted on the CM goals.

Ryan Hailey had two saves and Tommy Strubhart had one in sharing the clean sheet

The Eagles go to 2-0-0 and finish their Metro Cup matches on Saturday against Mt. Vernon at Belleville Althoff Catholic in a 12 noon kickoff. The Lions are now 0-2-0 and conclude Metro Cup play against Highland on Saturday afternoon at Mascoutah, with the game starting at 2 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

COLLINSVILLE 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Landon Mahat's strike, assisted by Sam Garofalo, was the only goal of the match as Collinsville won over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Jackson Parrill had three saves in recording the clean sheet for the Kahoks.

Collinsville is now 1-0-1, while the Explorers fall to 0-2-0.

GIRLS GOLF

BELLEVILLE EAST 166, COLLINSVILLE 170: Collinsville's Maya Clark shot a three-over-par 39 for nine holes to share medalist honors with East's Kathryn Smith and Ellie Eversman as the Kahoks lost a close Southwestern Conference meet to the Lancers at Cardinal Creek Golf Course at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville.

Abby Fister shot a 43 for Collinsville, while Kiley Belobraydic, Laney Bolandis and Ricki Merlak each fired a 44 and Grace Lanier shot a 45 for the nine holes.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

