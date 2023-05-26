THURSDAY, MAY 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

AT MASCOUTAH

CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

WATERLOO 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 5: A three-run fourth inning, along with a single run in the fifth, allowed Waterloo to get past a two-run seventh-inning rally by CM to take the win and advance to the final at Mascoutah High.

Bryer Arview had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Jacob Flowers also had two hits, Kale Hawk and Tyler Mills each had a hit and RBI and Noah Peterson also had a hit. Sam Buckley struck out two while on the mound and Brayden Prott fanned one.

The Bulldogs are now 23-11 and advance to play against the host Indians Saturday at 11 a.m. CM ends its season at 12-19.

In the Class 4A regional at Belleville East, Belleville West upset the host Lancers 3-2 and advance to the final against O'Fallon on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Maroons are now 16-16, while East was eliminated at 21-14.

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL AT GREENVILLE UNIVERSITY

Article continues after sponsor message

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran won the second semifinal game at Greenville University, eliminating Greenfield Northwestern 8-5 to advance to the Round of 16 final against Waterloo Gibault Catholic. The final will be played Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Silver Stallions are now 23-4, while the Tigers end their season at 13-21.

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL AT BREESE CENTRAL

In the second semifinal of the Breese Central sectional, Columbia defeated Newton 10-0 to advance to the final against Father McGivney Catholic on Saturday at 11 a.m. Columbia is now 31-4, while Newton was eliminated at 22-11.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

REGIONAL FINALS

In the IHSA Edwardsville regional final at Lucco-Jackson Gym, Belleville East won over Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-17, 25-19 to win the regional and advance to the New Lenox Lincoln-Way West sectional. The Lancers are now 31-3-2, while the Crusaders end their season 29-7.

East will face O'Fallon, who won their own regional over Belleville West 25-12, 25-20, in the semifinal on Saturday at 1 p.m., with the site to be announced. The Panthers are now 28-6, while the Maroons finish their season 13-17-1.

More like this: