THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 53, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 39: Calhoun steadily built its lead throughout the game in taking the Western Illinois Valley Conference win over visiting Routt on the Warriors' Senior Night.

Both Jaelyn Hill and Kate Zipprich led Calhoun with 14 points each, while Lila Simon came up with 11 points.

The Warriors are now 23-8, while the Rockets slip to 14-11.

VANDALIA 61, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 23: In the regular season finale for both teams, Vandalia went out to a 23-7 first quarter lead and didn't look back in taking the South Central Conference win at Southwestern's gym.

Vivian Zurheide led the Piasa Birds with 12 points, while Josie Hagen came up with five points.

The Vandals are now 21-10, while Southwestern goes to 4-22.

CARLINVILLE 47, LITCHFIELD 44 (OT): Litchfield and Carlinville ended regulation tied 39-39, with the Cavaliers outscoring the Purple Panthers in the extra frame 8-5 to take the SCC win at the Carlinville Big House.

Braley Wiser led Carlinville with 14 points, while Isabella Tiburzi added 12 points and Jordyn Loveless scored 10 points.

The Cavies are now 14-14, while Litchfield is now 10-19.

FRANKLIN SOUTH COUNTY 58, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 22: South County used a 25-4 third quarter in going on to win over North Greene at the Spartans' gym.

Nila Beatty led North Greene with five points, while Chelsey Castleberry, Larissa Heberling and Kierra Hurt all had four points apiece.

The Vipers are now 17-14, while the Spartans go to 1-27.

In other games in the next-to-last day of the regular season, Dupo won at Valmeyer 49-34, Staunton won at home over Virden North Mac 65-41, Salem defeated visiting East Alton-Wood River 53-33, Edwardsville defeated Belleville West for its seventh win in a row 50-34, Columbia won at Roxana 52-35, Waterloo took a home win over Jersey 79-55 and Alton defeated Collinsville 68-38 to go to 28-1 on the year.

BOYS BASKETBALL

In Thursday night's only boys game on the schedule, Maryville Christian defeated North County Christian of Ferguson, Mo., at home 64-24. The Lions are now 15-13, while the Crusaders go to 6-8.

