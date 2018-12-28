THURSDAY, DECEMBER 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTRALIA HOLIDAY TOURNEY

Belleville West topped Cahokia 69-47 in the Centralia Holiday Tourney on Thursday.

Lawrence Brazil III had 18 points for the Maroons, E.J. Liddell and Will Shumpert added 13 points.

FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GROUP A

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 39. WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 30: Nick Hemann led the way for the Explorers with 16 points, while Chris Hartrich had eight in Marquette’s win over the Hawks.

Karson Huels was the leading scorer for Gibault with 15 points, and Logan Doerr had seven.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 46, FREEBURG 40: The Explorers got their second win of the day as both Hartrich and Hemann each scored 11 points in the victory over the host Midgets.

Luke Ervie led Freeburg with 18 points, and Connor Diecker added six.

Marquette concludes group play with a 2:30 tip-off against Valmeyer.

GROUP B

TRIAD 47, CIVIC MEMORIAL 43: Luke Cox led the Knights with 17 points, while Drew Straub scored eight as Triad held off the Eagles in Group B play.

Jacob Coleman and Bryce Zupan each had 10 points to lead CM.

The Knights, who are now 7-5, have two game to wind up group play on Friday; they’ll play Dupo at 11:30 a.m, then finish up against Columbia at 5:30 p.m.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 57, DUPO 51: Zupan led the Eagles with 20 points, while Coleman added 11 as CM won its third game of the season against 10 defeats by holding off the Tigers in the second game of the day.

Kelvin Swims scored 21 for Dupo, while Tyler Kyle added 10.

The Eagles conclude group play Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. with a game against Brooklyn Lovejoy.

35TH PRAIRIE FARMS COLLINSVILLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC

FIRST ROUND

COLLINSVILLE 100, CHICAGO HANSBERRY PREP 35: Ray’Sean Taylor was one of four Collinsville players in double figures with 15 as the Kahoks rolled over Chicago Hansberry in their first round game of their own tournament.

Lorent Dzelandini had 14 points for Collinsville, while Marshall Harrison had 12 and Cawhan Smith 10 as the Kahoks jumped to a 38-6 first quarter lead en route to their win.

Aileek York led Hansberry with 13 points, while S. Meeks-Scott added seven for the Bengals.

Collinsville improved to 11-2 and faces Decatur MacArthur, who defeated O’Fallon 55-47, in the quarterfinals Friday at noon.

GRANITE CITY 56, BELLEVILLE EAST 47: Freshman Christian Jones led the Warriors with 17 points, and senior Zidane Moore added 12 as Granite defeated Belleville East to advance to the quarterfinals of the Collinsville Holiday Classic.

Isaiah May led the Lancers with 19 points, and Bryson Ivy chipped in with nine.

The Warriors, now 7-3, play Lincoln, who defeated Madison 62-56, in the last quarterfinal Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. The semifinals are set for Friday night.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC

CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS

STAUNTON 57, BUNKER HILL 47: Ethan Booth led the Bulldogs with 19 points, one of three Staunton players in double figures in their win over the Minutemen.

Dylan Hemann added 12 for the Bulldogs, while Cylis Cox had 11.

Trey Pickerell agains was Bunker Hill’s leading scorer with 17 points, while Jacob Weidner added 15.

The Minutemen who fell to 0-4, play against Mt. Olive in the ninth-place game Friday afternoon at 3 p.m.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 50, MT. OLIVE 49: Zion Adams’ 24-point effort was enough to send the Oilers past Mt. Olive in their consolation quarterfinal game Thursday afternoon.

Jake Wells added eight for EAWR, now 5-12 on the year, while Quinton Kosowski had 28 for the Wildcats. Treht Markezich added 10 on the day for Mt. Olive.

The Oilers will play in the consolation semifinals tomorrow at 3 p.m. against Gillespie.

47TH VANDALIA HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

GROUP B

VANDALIA 71, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 40: Zach Brasel and Kellen Weir each had 10 points as the Griffins lost to the host Vandals in Group B action Thursday.

McGivney, now 3-10 on the year, finish group play with two games on Friday. The Griffins first meet up with South Central at 12:30 p.m., then wind up against Bethany Okaw Valley at 5:30 p.m.

12TH DUSTER THOMAS HOOPS CLASSIC

BENTON 54, ROXANA 26: In the Duster Thomas Classic in Pinckneyville, the Shells were within three at 28-25 with five minutes left in the third quarter, but the Rangers outscored Roxana 26-1 the rest of the way, including 18-1 in the final term, to take the win.

Andrew Beckman led Roxana with 11 points, while Benton’s Joey Craig led the way with 17 points on the day.

DU QUOIN 58, JERSEY 53: A 22-12 final quarter run for Du Quoin helped them defeat the Panthers, who had a last-second three from Tucker Shalley bounce off the rim as the siren sounded.

Kurt Hall led Jersey with 16 points, followed by David Rogers with 11 and Alex Strebel with 10.

Braeden Purcell led the Indians with 25 points.

The Shells, now 5-6, and Panthers, who dropped to 5-9. face each other in the consolation quarterfinals Friday morning in a 9 a.m. tip.

63RD WAVERLY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS

CARROLLTON 63, SOUTH COUNTY 43: The Hawks got 23 points from Gabe Jones and 20 points from Hunter Flowers to defeat South County in the day’s opening game at Waverly.

Brenton Duffie had 15 points for South County, while Luke Shumacher added 14.

The Hawks next play Greenfield Northwestern, a 57-47 winner over Pawnee, in the consolation bracket semifinals Friday morning at 11 a.m.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 79, EDINBURG 32: Keaton Brown led the Spartans with 22 points in their win over Edinburg in the consolation quarterfinals Thursday evening.

Sean Blevins led Edinburg with 13 points in the game.

North Greene next plays in the consolation semifinal against Tri-City Friday at 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY COMMUNITY HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

GREEN GROUP

TRIAD 58, ALTON 48: Ali Barisch led the Knights with 16 points and Heather Rood added nine as Triad opened up their group with a win over the Redbirds.

Laila McNeal led Alton with 12 points, while Deja Carter and Hanninah Hamilton each had eight.

TRIAD 50, MCCLUER NORTH 43: Barisch again led the way for Triad with another 16 points, while Caleigh Miller added 10 in Triad’s win over the Stars of North St. Louis County.

Samya Johnson led McCluer North with 13 points, while both Madeleine Pinkston and Kiera Sutton had nine apiece.

The Knights go to 5-7 on the year, and finish group play Friday against Carrollton in a 4:30 p.m. tip-off.

CARROLLTON 59, ALTON 50: Marley Mullink’s 19 points were tops for the Hawks, who had three in double figures in their win over Alton.

Hannah Krumweide added 15 points for Carrollton, while Libby Mueth scored 11.

McNeal against was the Redbirds’ scoring leader, with 19, while Cheyenne Wilson had 10.

The Hawks play a pair tomorrow, taking on Triad at 4:30 p.m., but face McCluer North before that at 12 noon. Alton, now 3-8 on the season, wind up group play against the Stars at 6 p.m.

RED GROUP

JERSEY 66, HARDIN CALHOUN 44: Clare Breden led the Panthers with 19 points, while Hannah Hudson added eight as Jersey defeated the Warriors in their group play opener.

Sophie Lorton led Calhoun with 18 points, while Colleen Schumann had 15.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 54, TAYLORVILLE 52: Freshman Adrenna Snipes had a career-high 33 points, and Emma Nicholson added 10 as the Explorers defeated Taylorville to open up group play.

JERSEY 61, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 35: The Panthers avenged an earlier loss to the Explorers as Breden led the way for Jersey with 19 points, while Abby Manns had 14 in the win.

Snipes was held to 14 points in this game, while Abby Williams had eight for Marquette.

The Warriors and Explorers face each other on Friday in the group stage, with the tip-off coming at 1:30 p.m. The Panthers then face Taylorville at 3 p.m., and Calhoun wind up group play against Taylorville at 7:30 p.m.

LEBANON CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINALS

LEBANON 45, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 30: Emily Reinneck scored 22 points for the host Greyhounds while sister Abigail scored 14 to lead Lebanon past the Piasa Birds in the quarterfinals.

Korrie Hopkins led Southwestern with 19 points, the only player in double figures for the Birds.

Southwestern next plays in the fifth and sixth place semifinals Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. against Carlyle.

COLUMBIA 31, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 29: in another quarterfinal, Anna McKee scored 14 points while Charlize Luehmann added six, but the Griffins lost to Columbia.

Aryn Henke had 11 for the Eagles, while Lindsey Wibbenmeyer had eight.

McGivney, who dropped to 10-7, plays Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran in the other fifth and sixth place semifinal Friday, tipping off at 5 p.m.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GREEN GROUP

WAVERLY 36, BUNKER HILL 21: Malena Bixby scored eight points, while Caitlyn Braker and Reese Jackson each had six in Waverly’s win over Bunker Hill.

Haylie Burris agains was the Minutemaids’ leading scorer with nine points, while Brylie Chrisman had six for Bunker Hill

The Minutemaids finish up group play on Friday against Litchfield in a 1:30 p.m. tip-off.

40TH STATE FARM CLASSIC

GIRLS LARGE SCHOOL BRACKET

QUARTERFINALS

ROCK ISLAND 55, CIVIC MEMORIAL 43: Anna Hall led the Eagles with 14 points while Harper Buhs added eight and Kourtland Tyus seven as CM fell for the first time this season in losing to the undefeated Rocks in the State Farm Classic in Bloomington.

The Eagles drop to 15-1 and play in a fifth and sixth place semifinal Friday afternoon against Chicago Kenwood at 12:30 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

EDWARDSVILLE TAKES TRIANGULAR MEET OVER SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN AND JACKSONVILLE ROUTT: The Edwardsville boys swimming team took a triangular meet on Thursday, scoring 169 points to far outdistance Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, with 73 points, and Jacksonville Routt Catholic with 62.

“We sprung at the opportunity to swim some off events,” said Tigers coach Christian Rhoten, “and see how the boys fared with being very tired, and still being asked to swim hard. We had 24 in-season best times today, which was a welcome surprise.”

Among the multiple-event winners in both individual and relay events for the Tigers included Noah May, Porter LeVasseur, Logan Mills, McLain Oertle, Matthew Doyle and Andrew Billhartz.

The Tigers next meet will be at the Normal Community Iron Invitational on Jan. 5.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 4, BUFFALO 1: St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly scored against his former team, while Jake Allen turned back 30 Buffalo shots as the Blues defeated the Sabres 4-1 Thursday evening at Enterprise Center.

Besides O’Reilly, Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist, while Pat Maroon and Jay Bouwmeester also scored for the Blues, who have won five of their last seven.

Jack Eichel scored the lone Buffalo goal, while former Blues goalie Carter Hutton had 28 saves for the Sabres.

The Blues are now 15-16-4 and host Pittsburgh Saturday night in a 7 p.m. face-off.

