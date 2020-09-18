THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 176, ROXANA 181, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 205: Antonio Ybarra was the medalist, as the Metro-East golfer shot a three-over-par 38 for nine holes, but consistent performances by McGivney gave the Griffins the win in a triangular meet at Oak Brook Golf Club.

Clayton Hopfinger led the Griffins with a 39, while Josh Jamruk fired a 43, Brandon Reed had a 46, Drew Villard and Evan Schrage both fired a 48, and Riley Knobloch carded a 51.

Besides Ybarra, Charles Fedder had a 54 for the Knights, while Joseph Bowers fired a 55, and both Cole Renken and Harry Mueller each carded a 58. Jaden DiPaolo led the Shells with a 43.

GIRLS GOLF

WATERLOO 178, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 194: Ellie Hyten won the medalist honors with a 41, but the Griffins fell to Waterloo in a dual meet at Oak Brook Golf Club on Thursday.

The Griffins got a 45 from Julia Stobie, while Grace Stanhaus shot a 52, and Paige Yasitis carded a 56, The Bulldogs were led by a 43 by Lexi Stumpf, while Calli Smith, Kami Cooper and Lidia Kaltenbrown each shot a 45.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Pittsburgh Pirates 5, St. Louis Cardinals 1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE FINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

THURSDAY'S RESULT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning 2, New York Islanders 1 (OT) (TB wins Prince of Wales Trophy 4-2)

2019-20 EASTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS: TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL MATCHUP

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK TWO

Cleveland Browns 35, Cincinnati Bengals 30

