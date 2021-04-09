GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

CONSOLATION FINAL

COLLINSVILLE 25-21-25, ALTON 13-25-16: Alton rallied to tie the match with a second set win, but Collinsville won the third set and the match to win the consolation title in the Southwestern Conference tournament at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Olivia Ducey served up nine points and also had nine assists for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evoal and five points, an ace and a kill, Taylor Freer had five points, an ace, four kills, a block and nine assists, Ashley Kiel served up two points, Renee Raglin had three kills, Taryn Wallace and Alyssa Wisniewski had five kills each and Brooke Wolff served up a point to go along with three kills and three blocks.

The Kahoks are now 3-6, while Alton goes to 7-10.

REGULAR SEASON

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 18-13: Metro-East bounced back nicely from a loss to Greenville to defeat EAWR in a Prairie State Conference match at Hooks Gym.

Morgan Ashauer had four points and 10 assists for the Knights, while Peyton Ashauer had three kills and a block, Allison Biver served up four points, Sophia Bold had two points and six assists, Sarah Henke had four kills and a block, Anne Kienle came up with six points, three aces and six kills, Chloe Langendorf had four points and three aces, Caitlyn Reynolds had four points, an ace, four kills and two blocks, Hannah Ritter had six points and a kill and Vivienne Runnals had a block and two assists.

Metro-East is now 4-5 on the year, while the Oilers drop to 7-9.

BOYS SOCCER

TRIAD 4, WATERLOO 0: Wyatt Suter had a brace (two goals), while Gibson Hunt and Roger Weber had single goals as Triad got all three points in their Mississippi Valley Conference match at home over Waterloo.

Eli Kraabel assisted twice for the Knights, with Weber also assisting, and Brayden Tonn made two saves in recording the clean sheet.

Article continues after sponsor message

Triad is now 12-2-0, while the Bulldogs go to 3-6-0.

STAUNTON 5, VANDALIA 0: Hunter Rantanen had a hat trick, while strikes from both Ashton Copeland and Drake Rantanen helped Staunton take the three points at Vandalia in a South Central Conference match.

Matthew Sievers had two assists for the Bulldogs, while Victor Buehler, Mark Masanelli and Adam Overby also assisted, while Max Fairman made one save and Overby none in sharing the clean sheet over the Vandals.

Staunton is now 4-4-1 on the season.

GRANITE CITY 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Chase Reeves had a brace (two goals), while Judah Black, Cade Bobbitt, Ivan Hernandez, Caden Hibbits, Josh Lignoul and Ian Navarez all had strikes as Granite took the three points over visiting EAWR at Gene Baker Field.

Reeves picked up four assists on the night, while Elliott Boyer, Ryan Degonia, Lignoul and Navarez also had assists on the night, while Issak Cell recorded the clean sheet for the Warriors.

Granite is now 3-4-1 on the year, while the Oilers fall to 1-6-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Thomas Hyten, Owen Terrell, Matthew Gierer, Diego Pacheco, Tanner Garner and Jeremy Harkins all had strikes as McGivney defeated Metro-East at Bouse Road.

Blake Jones had two assists for the Griffins, with Jackson Pddshadley getting his fifth clean sheet of the season, his second against the Knights.

CARLINVILLE 6, ROXANA 0: Trieton Park had a double brace (four goals), while Asher Barbre and Levi Yudinsky also scored as Carlinville shut out Roxana at Carlinville's park.

Matt Dunn, Keegan Lynn, Gavin Norwood, Tyler Summers, Elijah Suttles and Yudinsky all had assists for the Cavaliers, who saw Zaiden Reese make four saves in recording the clean sheet.

Carlinville is now 8-2-0, while the Shells go to 0-8-1.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and they will be included in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: