GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE 25-25, BUNKER HILL 19-17: Anna Daughtery had eight kills and Brittany Pace seven as Marquette swept Bunker Hill 25-19, 25-17 in a Prairie State Conference match Thursday.

Pace added four aces and nine blocks for the Explorers, with Katie Gierer having 19 digs, Marissa Nosco 20 assists and 13 points from serve and Michelle Cameron added five blocks.

The Explorers host East Alton-Wood River Tuesday night.

EAST ST. LOUIS 20-25-25, ALTON 25-21-16: East St. Louis rallied from being a game down to defeat Alton 20-25, 25-21, 25-16 in a Southwestern Conference match at East St. Louis Thursday.

Jada Green had nine kills and two blocks for the Redbirds, with Savannah Fisher adding eight kills and Annie Evans six kills. Sydney Schmidt had 20 assists for Alton and Evans had two aces and five points from serve.

The Redbirds, who saw a six-match winning streak snapped, fell to 13-3 overall, 0-2 in the SWC; they take on Piasa Southwestern on the road Monday evening.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25-21-25, STAUNTON 9-25-11: Stephanie Korte's 14 points and four aces off serve helped Piasa Southwestern take a 25-9, 21-25, 25-11 South Central Conference win over Staunton Thursday.

Maddy Greeling added 13 kills and 10 digs for the Piasa Birds, with Sam Burns having 14 points and 13 digs and Karlie Green 10 kills.

Southwestern, on a six-match winning streak, went to 10-3 overall, 5-1 in the SCC; the Bulldogs fell to 2-4 overall, 2-3 in the SCC. Piasa takes part in Saturday's Granite City Classic tournament.

MASCOUTAH 25-25, JERSEY 5-20: Hannah Green had four kills and Margy Tepen seven points off serve, but Mascoutah scored a 25-5, 25-20 Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Panthers in Jerseyville Thursday.

The Panthers went to 8-8 overall, 0-2 in the MVC with the loss; the Panthers travel to Highland for a match Tuesday evening.

WATERLOO 25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 17-8: Waterloo had no trouble with Civic Memorial in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Waterloo Thursday, the Bulldogs handing the Eagles a 25-17, 25-8 defeat.

CM fell to 7-4 overall with the loss; they travel to Granite City for the Granite City Classic tournament Saturday.

CARROLLTON 26-25, PLEASANT HILL 24-15: Emily Struble's seven-kill, six-dig, two-ace night paced Carrollton to a 26-24, 25-15 Western Illinois Valley Conference win over Pleasant Hill Thursday.

Macy Wade had nine kills for the Hawks, who went to 4-7 overall with the win; Hailey Schnettgoecke added 20 assists, Ellie Sturgeon two blocks, Abby Gilmore five digs and Hannah Robinson three aces.

The Hawks take part in the New Berlin Tournament this weekend.

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 5.5, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 0.5: Edwardsville took on Belleville Althoff in an unusual golf match Thursday at Stonewolf Golf Course in Fairview Heights Thursday, coming away 5.5-0.5 winners in a Ryder Cup-style match.

Instead of the usual stroke-play meet, the Tigers and Crusaders met in a match-play format similar to the biennial Ryder Cup competition between the United States and Europe; four golfers from each side took each other on in a match-play format while two pairs each from Edwardsville and Althoff met in doubles matches using varied forms of play. Match winners received one point, while a draw resulted in both teams sharing the point.

In singles play, Justin Hemings led off with a 3 and 2 win over Matt McCarthy (Hemings led McCarthy by three holes with two holes to play, ending the match), with Ben Tyrell defeating Tyler Davidson 4 and 2, Tyler White downed Scott Semko 2 and 1 and Zach Trimpe drew his match with Carson Von Alst.

The doubles competition started with four holes of scramble competition and four holes of best-ball play; a ninth hole would use an alternating-shot format. In those doubles matches, Luke Babington and Spencer Patterson defeated Garrett Hurst and Brendan Fram 3 and 2, while Cale Ambuhel and Jack Kohlmeier scored a 3 and 2 win over Connor Eghigian and Michael Cook.

The Tigers, who went to 8-0 in dual meets, take part in Saturday's Pekin Dragon Invitational tournament at Lick Creek in Pekin.

MARQUETTE WINS TRIANGULAR: Marquette got a 1-under 35 from Michael Holtz as the Explorers downed Columbia and Carrollton in a triangular meet at par-35 Rolling Hills in Alton Thursday.

The Explorers carded a team 148 on the day, with the Eagles shooting 163 and Hawks 196.

Kolten Bauer shot an even-par 36 for Marquette, with Patterson firing a 1-over 37, Duncan McClain a 8-over 44 and Sam Cogan a 12-over 48.

The Explorers meet up with Hillsboro and Vandalia in a Monday afternoon meet at Hillsboro Country Club.

O'FALLON 162, CIVIC MEMORIAL 172: Civic Memorial's Jake Sconce aced the par-3, 122-yard 17th hole at the par-36 Tamarack Country Club back nine in Shiloh Thursday, but O'Fallon defeated the Eagles 162-172 in a non-conference meet.

Sconce used a 7-iron for his ace, part of a 14-over 50, which tied him with teammate Will Spencer. Parker Calvin and Tristen Frank each had 4-over 40s and Alex Hillard fired a 6-over 42 for the Eagles.

O'Fallon's Logan Harris had a 1-over 37 for medalist honors on the day.

REDBIRDS 14TH IN YORKTOWN PAR-3: Alton shot a team 309 to finish 14th at the Belleville East Yorktown Classic at Yorktown Golf Course, a par-54 all par-3 course in Belleville, Thursday.

Morgan Bemis and Annie Maynard each had 75s on the day for the Redbirds, with Paige Willman firing a 77 and Addison Gregory 82.

Belleville Althoff won the tournament with a team 247, with Nashville second at 258 and O'Fallon third at 260.

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 8, EAST ST. LOUIS 1: Alton took all but one match on the day as the Redbirds defeated East St. Louis 8-1 in a Southwestern Conference tennis meet at home Thursday.

Hannah Macias, Katie Cronin, Sami Clayton, Karen Rodriquez, Anna Blackledge and Abby Peipert all won singles matches for the Redbirds, while Macias/Clayton and Mackenzie and Cali Glertz won doubles matches.

BOYS SOCCER

ROXANA 3, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Roxana's three first-half goals were more than enough to defeat Piasa Southwestern 3-1 in a South Central Conference match Thursday at home.

The Shells went to 4-5-1 overall on the year with the win and travel to Vandalia for a Saturday morning match; the Piasa Birds next take on Hillsboro on the road Tuesday.

JERSEY 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Jake Ridenhour had three first-half goals as part of a four-goal night to help Jersey down Civic Memorial 5-2 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Jerseyville Thursday.

Jake Witt had the other Panther goal, while Trevor Paynick and Colin Hall scored for the Eagles.

Jersey went to 9-1 overall, 4-1 in the MVC; CM fell to 1-10 overall, 0-6 in the league. The Panthers next take on East Alton-Wood River on the road Saturday morning, while the Eagles meet up with Fr. McGivney Catholic of Maryville Monday.

FIELD HOCKEY

KIRKWOOD 4, MARQUETTE 2: Marquette's field hockey team traveled to Kirkwood for a match against the Pioneers Thursday and dropped a 4-2 decision.

