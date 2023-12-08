THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BOWLING

ALTON 34, BELLEVILLE WEST 6: Brayden Buchanan had an even 700 series, including a high game of 258, to lead Alton to a home Southwestern Conference game at Shop City Bowl in Alton.

Gabe Futney added on a 656 series, including a high game of 225, Roman Cross threw a 643 set, with a high game of 218, Sam Ottwell had a 559 series, including a high game of 219, Austin Rathgeb had a two-game series of 347, including a high game of 189 and Eric Braundmeier had a single game of 173.

The Redbirds' junior varsity shut out the Maroons 7-0. Joey Ventimiglia had both the high game at 209 and the high series for Alton with a 584.

Also, in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game played Thursday night at RP Lumber Center, Edwardsville won over Collinsville 10-3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 71, UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. 58: East St. Louis went on the road and rallied from a slight first-quarter deficit to take the win at University City, Mo., in central St. Louis County.

The Lions led at the end of the first quarter 12-10, but the Flyers came back to take a 27-22 lead at halftime, extended the lead to 50-37 after three quarters, with the fourth quarter ending in a 21-21 deadlock to give East Side the win.

Robert McCline led the Flyers with 19 points, with Davis Bynum adding 15 points, Taylor Powell came up with 13 points, Arlandieous Brown scored 11 points, Montreal Stracker had eight points and Derrion Enlow hit for five points.

East Side is now 4-0, while U. City goes to 6-2.

HARDIN CALHOUN 54, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 53: In the semifinals of the White Hall North Greene Invitational, Calhoun took a one-point thriller over top-seeded Northwestern.

The Tigers led at the first quarter 12-6, with the Warriors taking a 24-22 lead at halftime. Northwestern took the lead back after three quarters 40-37, with Calhoun outscoring the Tigers in the fourth quarter 17-13 to take the win.

Drew Wallendorf led the Warriors with 21 points, with Chase Caselton adding 13 points, Jack Zipprich had eight points, Connor Longnecker had three points, Lane Eilerman had two points and Jack Webster scored a single point.

The Warriors are now 2-2, while Northwestern is now 3-1.

In the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, the host Spartans won over Barry Western 53-52.

In other games played on Thursday, Maryville Christian won over O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 41-37 and Freeburg defeated SIUE Charter 61-30,

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BREESE CENTRAL 64, ROXANA 24: Breese Central had little trouble in taking the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game over visiting Roxana.

Kinsley Mouser led the Shells with eight points, with both Daisy Daugherty and Laynie Gehrs having six points, Ava Strohmeier scored three points and Aubrey Wiegand had a single point.

The Cougars are now 8-0, while Roxana is 4-2.

FREEBURG 44, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 14: Freeburg took a big first-quarter lead and didn't look back in taking the win over EAWR at Freeburg.

The Midgets led all the way through, holding leads of 16-2, 24-5 and 34-8, outscoring the Oilers in the fourth quarter 10-6.

Kaylynn Buttry led EAWR with six points, while Milla LeGette, Kelli Lemond, Kaylin St. Peters and Lilly Tretter all had two points each.

Freeburg is now 4-4, while the Oilers go to 6-4.

HILLSBORO 47, CARLINVILLE 41: Hillsboro held off visiting Carlinville in a very close South Central Conference game.

The Cavaliers led after the first quarter 12-9, with the Hilltoppers taking a 23-19 lead at halftime, then leading after three quarters 36-31, then outscoring Carlinville 11-10 in the final quarter.

Isabella Tiburzi led the Cavies with 23 points, while Jordyn Loveless had nine points, both Braley Wiser and Ruthie Reels had three points each and Hannah Gibson and Kaitlyn Reels had two points apiece.

The Hilltoppers are now 4-5, while Carlinville goes to 5-2.

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 57, PITTSFIELD/GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 52: Calhoun went on the road to take a close win over Pittsfield/Griggsville-Perry.

The Saukees led after one quarter 16-15, with the Warriors going ahead 26-24 at halftime, extending the lead after three quarters to 37-32, then outscoring Pittsfield in the final quarter 19-16 to take the win.

Kate Zipprich and Audrey Gilman each scored 17 points to lead Calhoun, while Claire Hagen had eight points, Stella Gress hit for five points, Sadie Kiel had four points, Bralyn Lammy scored three points, Gracie Klaas had two points and Kiera Sievers had a single point.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 54, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 17: Althoff ran out early to a big lead and didn't look back in taking the Gateway Metro Conference win at Hooks Gym.

The Crusaders led all the way through, with leads of 17-2, 30-5 and 47-9 after the first three quarters, but the Knights outscored Althoff in the fourth 8-7.

Kaitlyn Peterson led Metro-East with seven points, while Alexa Stock scoring six points and both Emily Kober and Audrey Elmer each scored two points each.

Althoff is now 5-5, while the Knights go to 0-8.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 56, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 35: In a key GMC game at the McGivney gym, the Griffins went out to an early 11-point lead and went on to the win over Marquette.

McGivney took a 22-11 lead after the first quarter, keeping the lead at 31-20 at halftime, then led after three quarters 42-27, then outscored the Explorers 14-8 in the fourth quarter.

Sami Oller led the Griffins with 21 points, while Natalie Beck added 11, Jada Zumwalt came up with seven points, Devin Ellis scored five points, Mia Lieberman hit for four points, Ava Giovando and Emily Johnson both scored three points and Peyton Ellis had two points.

Meredith Zigrang led Marquette with 14 points, while Allie Weiner added 13 points and Sharon Dugas, Grace Fisher, Izzy Hough and Jami Jones all scored two points each.

McGivney is now 5-2, while the Explorers are now 1-5.

COLLINSVILLE 51, EAST ST. LOUIS 37: Collinsville outscored East Side in the second half 31-13 to take the Southwestern Conference win at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Flyers led after the first quarter 14-10 and also at halftime 24-20. The Kahoks rallied in the third quarter to take a 31-27 lead, then outscored East Side in the fourth quarter 20-9.

Both Katie Bardwell and Talesha Gilmore led Collinsville with 13 points each, while Carsyn Moad had 11 points, Ella Guerrero had 10 points and both Lily Carlisle and Danasha Willis each scored two points apiece.

The Kahoks are now 6-3, while the Flyers go 4-8.

In other games scheduled on Thursday, Valmeyer won Marissa-Coulterville 35-29 in overtime, Edwardsville won over Belleville East 59-48, Alton won a close game at O'Fallon 55-50 and Jacksonville won over visiting Granite City 48-16. the result for the game between Maryville Christian at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran was not available.

