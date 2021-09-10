THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ROXANA 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 18-21: Roxana came out on top over EAWR as the two neighborhood rivals met for the first time in the Mississippi Division of the Cahokia Conference.

Lilly Daughtery had eight kills for the Shells, while Peyton Petit and Abby Gehrs had five kills each, C.J. Ross had 19 assists, Kaylyn DIxon and Genna Pruitt had seven digs each, Pruitt served up eight aces to go along with six from Ross and Pruitt also served up 12 points, while Ross added 10.

Roxana is now 4-3, while the Oilers fell to 3-7.

STAUNTON 25-25, CARLINVILLE 15-15: Staunton won a key South Central Conference match Thursday at Carlinville's Big House.

Jordyn Loveless had three kills and a block for the Cavaliers, while Melanie Murphy had a point and three kills, Catie Sims served up two points, Jill Slayton also served up two points to go along with two kills, Isabella Tiburzi had two points, three kills and eight assists and Ella Walker had three points, an ace and an assist.

The Bulldogs are now 3-3, while Carlinville goes to 2-4.

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, HIGHLAND 0: Bryce Davis, Parker Scottberg and Brayden Zyung all found the back of the net as CM won a Mississippi Valley Conference match Thursday at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Lucas Ambrose, Davis and Robbie Kitzmiller had the assists for the Eagles, while Tommy Strubhart made four saves in goal while recording another clean sheet.

CM maintained its 100 percent record at 9-0-0, while the Bulldogs are now 4-3-0.

STAUNTON 2, GREENVILLE 0: Cole Aberle and Matthew Sievers both struck in the second half to give Staunton all three points at home in a South Central Conference match against Greenville.

Ashton Copeland and Rhyse Rucker had the assists for the Bulldogs, while Grant Neuhaus made six saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Staunton is now 2-5-0, while the Comets are now 1-5-0.

WATERLOO 5, JERSEY 1: Jake Cooling and Grant Eugea both had braces (two goals each), while Zach Lenz also struck for Waterloo in their home MVC win over Jersey.

Eugea also had two assists, while Aiden Brown and Cooling also assisted on the Bulldog goals. Drake Goetten, assisted by Zack Wargo, had the lone Panther strike.

A.J. Sensai made three saves and Kaleb Buechler made one save in goal for Waterloo, while Issac Wargo had 17 saves for Jersey.

The Bulldogs improve to 3-2-0, while the Panthers fall to 3-4-0.

TRIAD 4, MASCOUTAH 0: Jake Ellis had a hat trick while Roger Weber scored the only other goal for Triad in their MVC shutout win over Mascoutah at home.

Tobey Suter had two assists for the Knights, while Jake Stewart also had an assist, while David DuPont made a single save in goal in recording the clean sheet.

Triad is now 5-0-1, while the Indians drop to 4-2-0.

O'FALLON 2, GRANITE CITY 0: Andre Robertson's brace (two goals), assisted by Tyler Lunning and Jake Schildknecht, was all the scoring at O'Fallon took the three points at Gene Baker Field in Granite City.

Ben Eckell had six saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Panthers.

O'Fallon is now 6-2-0 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 4-3-0.

GIRLS GOLF

LITCHFIELD 179, JERSEY 185, CIVIC MEMORIAL 187, ROXANA 207: Litchfield's Laura Boston shot a three-over-par 38 for nine holes to take the medalist honors as the Purple Panthers won a quad meet over Jersey, CM and Roxana.

Bria Tuttle led the Panthers with a 44, with Jerra LaPlant shooting a 45, Miranda Raymond fired a 47, Madi Darr came up with a 48, Lindsay Duggan fired a 51 and Emma Breitweiser carded a 53.

The Eagles' top golfer was Payton Whaley with a 43, while Madeline Woelfel shot a 44, Peyton Mormino had a 47, Jayna Hailey fired a 53, Allie Roberson shot 55 and Peyton Phillips came up with a 63.

Sydney Watts led the Shells with a 45, followed by a 46 from Reagan Lynn, Ava Strohmeier shot a 51 and McKaela Brown shot a 65.

BOYS GOLF

JCHS Boys Golf Results from Spencer T Olin:

Marquette 168

Jersey 170

CM 179

Roxana 215

Medalist: Mason Seymour - 39

Runner up: Tyler Noble 40

Par 36

Other scores:

Austin. Hayes 46

Garret Smith 45

Sean Churchman 48

Bradley Isringhausen 53