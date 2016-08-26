Thursday Sports Roundup Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, LIBERTY 11-21: Hardin-Calhoun ran its record to 3-0 on the year with a 25-11, 25-21 win at Liberty Thursday evening. The Warriors will be playing host Roxana in a Gold Bracket semifinal match of the Lady Shells Invitational Saturday. Grace Baalman had 11 kills and two blocks for the Warriors, with Junie Zirklebach adding 11 assists and 14 points from serve. Abby Baalman had five points from serve and Kristen Wiereke had four points. “We played hard and smart tonight,” said Warrior coach Kerry Lorton. “Liberty was a good team.” CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 21-12: Civic Memorial bounced back from a 1-1 outing earlier in the week in the Roxana tournament with a 25-21, 25-12 win over East Alton-Wood River in the Eagles' home opener Thursday. The Eagles went to 2-1 on the year; the Oilers fell to 0-3 on the season. McCLUER NORTH 25-25, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 18-8: McGivney Catholic dropped a 25-18, 25-8 decision to McCluer North in north St. Louis County Thursday. The Griffins fell to 0-3 on the year with the loss and meet East Alton-Wood River in the Roxana tournament Saturday morning. GIRLS TENNIS ST. JOSEPH'S 10, EDWARDSVILLE 7: Edwardsville's varsity girls tennis team opened their 2016 campaign with a trip to west St. Louis County for a match against perennial St. Louis-area power St. Joseph's Academy Thursday, dropping a 10-7 decision to the Angels. The Tigers won the opening three flights in doubles play, Grace Desse/Morgan Colbert scoring a 9-7 win over Ellie Burger/Morgan Kane. Natalie Karibian/Abby Cimarolli also took an 8-6 win over Lexie Woodman/Shannon Sirris and Mackenzie Cadigan/Maria Mezo scored a 9-5 win over Julia Rowan/Lilly Mantono. Karibian, Desse, Mezo and Kilauren McMahon all won their singles matches; Colbert, Cadigan, Cimarolli, Annie McGinnis, Grace Trimpe, Noni Updyke and Alyssa Wilson all dropped decisions to the Angels. The Tigers were slated to take part in the New Trier Invitational today and Saturday in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka. FIELD HOCKEY EDWARDSVILLE 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Allie Hosto and Maren McSparin each scored twice as Edwardsville defeated Marquette Catholic 8-0 Thursday evening at Tiger Stadium. Kaitlyn Smith, Olivia Fink, Kailey Noud and Annie Mulford also scored for the 2- 0 Tigers. The Explorers fell to 0-2 on the year. Sarah Blume recorded her second shutout in as many games; the Tigers have yet to concede a goal thus far this season. Edwardsville hosts Visitation at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. GIRLS GOLF EDWARDSVILLE 165, BELLEVILLE EAST 181: Addy Zeller carded an even- par 36 to take the day's medalist honors as Edwardsville defeated Belleville East 165-181 in a Southwestern Conference girls golf match at Clinton Hill Golf Course in Belleville Thursday, a par-36, 2,587-yard layout. Paige Hamel also fired a 4-over 40 for Edwardsville, while Kayla Weinacht added a 5-over 41 and Sydney Sahuri shot a 12-over 51. Bre Haas led the Lancers with a 6-over 42 on the day. The Tigers, 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SWC, will be in the field for Saturday's Marquette Catholic Blastoff Tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton. WARRIORS WIN TRIANGULAR: Megan Keel shot a 9-over 45 while Ashley Richey added a 10-over 46 and Phoenyx Derner fired a 12-over 48 as Granite City won a triangular meet over Civic Memorial and Roxana at Wood River's Belk Park Thursday, a par-36, 2,824-yard layout. The Warriors shot a team 199, with the Eagles turning in a 200 and the Shells a 257. Jersey's Hannah Taylor, competing as an individual, took the day's medalist honors with a 7-over 43, The Shells' Bailey Sharpmark was a stroke behind Taylor with an 8-over 44; Izzy Roberts had a 9-over 45 for the Eagles and Maisey Watson and Taylor Stillwell each carded 15-over 51s on the day. Granite, CM and Roxana will all be in Saturday's Marquette Catholic Blastoff Tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. BOYS SOCCER CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, FREEBURG 2 (EXTRA TIME): Kaleb Bassett scored in extra time, the second of two goals on the day, as Civic Memorial defeated Freeburg 3-2 in a semifinal match of the Metro Cup tournament. Parker Calvin also goaled for the Eagles, who went to 3-0 on the year; Trevor Paynik had two assists for CM in the win. The Eagles will meet Mascoutah Saturday evening in the tournament final. ROXANA 3, STAUNTON 2: Dawson Klunk turned back 25 Staunton shots as the Shells defeated the Bulldogs 3-2 Thursday in a South Central Conference match in Staunton. The match was even at 1-1 at the break. Drew Ratliff, Tyler Svoboda and Austin Simms each scored for Roxana; Brett Kinder and Bryce Buzick goaled for Staunton. Both sides went to 1-1 on the year with the result. Roxana heads to the Carlinville Kickoff Classic Saturday. BREESE CENTRAL 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Hunter Kruep scored twice as Breese Central blanked East Alton-Wood River 4-0 at Wood River Soccer Park Thursday. The Cougars held a 3-0 lead at the break and went on to run out winners. The Oilers fell to 1-1 on the season. McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, LEBANON 0: Aaron Boulanger and Andrew Nwacha scored first-half goals as McGivney Catholic scored a 2-0 win over Lebanon on the road Thursday. The Griffins went to 1-0- 1 on the year with the win. Logan Shumate recorded the clean sheet, turning back three Greyhound shots. 