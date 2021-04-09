Thursday Night Sports Scoreboard
THURSDAY, APRIL 8 SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS SOCCER
(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)
Triad 4, Waterloo 0
Civic Memorial 5, Jersey 1
Vandalia 0, Staunton 5
Granite City 8, East Alton-Wood River 0
Father McGivney Catholic 6, Metro-East Lutheran 0
O'Fallon 1, Collinsville 3
Belleville West 2, Alton 0
Carlinville 6, Roxana 0
Belleville East 2, Edwardsville 5
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
FINAL
Edwardsville 25-21-25, O'Fallon 20-25-24
THIRD PLACE MATCH
Belleville West 25-25, Belleville East 15-16
CONSOLATION FINAL
Collinsville 25-21-25, Alton 13-25-16
REGULAR SEASON
Staunton 25-25, Gillespie 11-13
Highland 24-25-25, Civic Memorial 26-10-14
Vandalia 25-28, Roxana 22-26
Mascoutah 18-25-25, Triad 25-22-19
Metro-East Lutheran 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 18-13
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 13-18
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis Cardinals 3, Milwaukee Brewers 1
EUROPEAN SOCCER
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE --- QUARTERFINALS
FIRST LEG
(NOTES: All series are two games, home-and-home, total goals. If aggregate score is tied at the end of the second leg, the team scoring the most away goals will be the winner. If aggregate score and away goals score are both tied at the end of the second leg, 30 minutes of Extra Time is played, with a penalty shootout if needed. Home teams are listed first in all scorelines.)
GNK Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0, CF Villareal (Spain) 1 (Aggregate score: Dinamo 0, Villareal 1. Away goals: Dinamo 0, Villareal 1.)
AFC Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 1, AS Roma (Italy) 2 (Aggregate score: Ajax 1, Roma 2. Away goals: Ajax 0, Roma 2.)
Arsenal FC (England) 1, AC Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 1 (Aggregate score: Arsenal 1, Sparta 1. Away goals: Arsenal 0, Sparta 1.)
Granada CF (Spain) 0, Manchester United FC (England) 2 (Aggregate score: Granada 0, Man U 2. Away goals: Granada 0, Man U 2.)
