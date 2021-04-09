Thursday Night Sports Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. THURSDAY, APRIL 8 SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER (NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines) Triad 4, Waterloo 0 Civic Memorial 5, Jersey 1 Vandalia 0, Staunton 5 Granite City 8, East Alton-Wood River 0 Father McGivney Catholic 6, Metro-East Lutheran 0 O'Fallon 1, Collinsville 3 Belleville West 2, Alton 0 Carlinville 6, Roxana 0 Belleville East 2, Edwardsville 5 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT FINAL Edwardsville 25-21-25, O'Fallon 20-25-24 THIRD PLACE MATCH Belleville West 25-25, Belleville East 15-16 CONSOLATION FINAL Article continues after sponsor message Collinsville 25-21-25, Alton 13-25-16 REGULAR SEASON Staunton 25-25, Gillespie 11-13 Highland 24-25-25, Civic Memorial 26-10-14 Vandalia 25-28, Roxana 22-26 Mascoutah 18-25-25, Triad 25-22-19 Metro-East Lutheran 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 18-13 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 13-18 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis Cardinals 3, Milwaukee Brewers 1 EUROPEAN SOCCER UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE --- QUARTERFINALS FIRST LEG (NOTES: All series are two games, home-and-home, total goals. If aggregate score is tied at the end of the second leg, the team scoring the most away goals will be the winner. If aggregate score and away goals score are both tied at the end of the second leg, 30 minutes of Extra Time is played, with a penalty shootout if needed. Home teams are listed first in all scorelines.) GNK Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0, CF Villareal (Spain) 1 (Aggregate score: Dinamo 0, Villareal 1. Away goals: Dinamo 0, Villareal 1.) AFC Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 1, AS Roma (Italy) 2 (Aggregate score: Ajax 1, Roma 2. Away goals: Ajax 0, Roma 2.) Arsenal FC (England) 1, AC Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 1 (Aggregate score: Arsenal 1, Sparta 1. Away goals: Arsenal 0, Sparta 1.) Granada CF (Spain) 0, Manchester United FC (England) 2 (Aggregate score: Granada 0, Man U 2. Away goals: Granada 0, Man U 2.) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip