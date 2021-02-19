THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2021 SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 55, East Alton-Wood River 51

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Mascoutah 72, Triad 43

Waterloo 54, Jersey 51

Edwardsville 48, Collinsville 26

Belleville East 58, Belleville West 56

Freeburg 47, Valmeyer 41

Highland 38, Civic Memorial 32

East St. Louis 64, O'Fallon 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

O'Fallon 67, East St. Louis 25

Triad 50, Mascoutah 35

Belleville West 49, Belleville East 47

Nokomis 56, East Alton-Wood River 53

Civic Memorial 41, Highland 27

Edwardsville 66, Collinsville 31

Jersey 68, Waterloo 48

Father McGivney Catholic 58, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 29

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Austin Peay 79, SIU-Edwardsville 57

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Austin Peay 66, SIU-Edwardsville 40

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri at Texas A&M --- postponed, snow

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 3, San Jose Sharks 2 (OT)

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

SHEBELIEVES CUP AT EXPLORIA STADIUM, ORLANDO, FLA.

ROUND ROBIN

United States 1, Canada 0

Brazil 4, Argentina 1

EUROPEAN SOCCER

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

ROUND OF 32 --- FIRST LEG

(Notes: All series two games, total goals; if total goals are tied at the end of the second leg, most away goals scored is tiebreak. If tied at end of second leg, 30 minutes extra time played, with penalty shootout if needed. Home teams are listed first.)

Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 1, Club Brugge (Belgium) 1 (Aggregate score: Dynamo 1, Brugge 1. Away goals: Dynamo 0, Brugge 1)

FC Krasnodar (Russia) 2, DInamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3 (Aggregate score: Krasnodar 2, Dinamo 3. Away goals: Krasnodar 0, Dinamo 3)

FC Olympiakos (Greece) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 2 (Aggregate score: Olympiakos 4, PSV 2. Away goals: Olympiakos 0, PSV 2)

FC Wolfsberger (Austria) 1, Tottenham Hotspur FC (England) 4 (Aggregate score: Wolfsberger 1, Spurs 4. Away goals: Wolfsberger 0, Spurs 4)

Real Sociedad CF (Spain) 0, Manchester United FC (England) 4 (Aggregate score: Sociedad 0, Man. U. 4. Away goals: Sociedad 0, Man. U. 4)

FC Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 0, Leicester City FC (England) 0 (Aggregate score: Sparta 0, Leicester 0. Away goals: Sparta 0, Leicester 0.)

SC Braga (Portugal) 0, AS Roma (Italy) 2 (Aggregate score: Braga 0, Roma 2. Away goals: Braga 0, Roma 2)

BSC Young Boys (Switzerland) 4, Bayer 1908 Leverkusen (Germany) 3 (Aggregate score: Young Boys 4, Leverkusen 3. Away goals: Young Boys 0, Leverkusen 3.)

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 2, AC Milan (Italy) 2 (Aggregate score: Red Star 2, Milan 2. Away goals: Red Star 0, Milan 2)

FC Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) 0, CF Villareal (Spain) 2 (Aggregate score: Salzburg 0, Villareal 2. Away goals: Salzburg 0, Villareal 2)

Granada CF (Spain) 2, SSC Napoli (Italy) 0 (Aggregate score: Granada 2, Napoli 0. Away goals: Granada 0, Napoli 0)

Lille OSC (France) 1, AFC Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 0 (Aggregate score: Lille 1, Ajax 0. Away goals: Lille 0, Ajax 0)

Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0, FC Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2 (Aggregate score: Maccabi 0, Shakhtar 2. Away goals: Maccabi 0, Shakhtar 2)

Molde FK (Norway) 3, TSV Hoffenheim (Germany) 3 (Aggregate score: Molde 3, Hoffenheim 3. Away goals: Molde 0, Hoffenheim 3)

Royal Antwerp FC (Belgium) 3, Rangers FC (Scotland) 4 (Aggregate score: Antwerp 3, Rangers 4. Away goals: Antwerp 0, Rangers 4)

SL Benfica (Portugal) 1, Arsenal FC (England) 1 (Aggregate score: Benfica 1, Arsenal 1. Away goals: Benfica 0, Arsenal 1)

