THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2021 SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS BASKETBALL WEDNESDAY'S RESULT Waterloo Gibault Catholic 55, East Alton-Wood River 51 THURSDAY'S RESULTS Mascoutah 72, Triad 43 Waterloo 54, Jersey 51 Edwardsville 48, Collinsville 26 Belleville East 58, Belleville West 56 Freeburg 47, Valmeyer 41 Highland 38, Civic Memorial 32 East St. Louis 64, O'Fallon 58 GIRLS BASKETBALL O'Fallon 67, East St. Louis 25 Triad 50, Mascoutah 35 Belleville West 49, Belleville East 47 Nokomis 56, East Alton-Wood River 53 Civic Memorial 41, Highland 27 Edwardsville 66, Collinsville 31 Jersey 68, Waterloo 48 Father McGivney Catholic 58, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 29 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Austin Peay 79, SIU-Edwardsville 57 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Austin Peay 66, SIU-Edwardsville 40 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Missouri at Texas A&M --- postponed, snow NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE St. Louis Blues 3, San Jose Sharks 2 (OT) FIFA WORLD SOCCER SHEBELIEVES CUP AT EXPLORIA STADIUM, ORLANDO, FLA. ROUND ROBIN United States 1, Canada 0 Brazil 4, Argentina 1 EUROPEAN SOCCER UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 32 --- FIRST LEG (Notes: All series two games, total goals; if total goals are tied at the end of the second leg, most away goals scored is tiebreak. If tied at end of second leg, 30 minutes extra time played, with penalty shootout if needed. Home teams are listed first.) Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 1, Club Brugge (Belgium) 1 (Aggregate score: Dynamo 1, Brugge 1. Away goals: Dynamo 0, Brugge 1) FC Krasnodar (Russia) 2, DInamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3 (Aggregate score: Krasnodar 2, Dinamo 3. Away goals: Krasnodar 0, Dinamo 3) FC Olympiakos (Greece) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 2 (Aggregate score: Olympiakos 4, PSV 2. Away goals: Olympiakos 0, PSV 2) FC Wolfsberger (Austria) 1, Tottenham Hotspur FC (England) 4 (Aggregate score: Wolfsberger 1, Spurs 4. Away goals: Wolfsberger 0, Spurs 4) Real Sociedad CF (Spain) 0, Manchester United FC (England) 4 (Aggregate score: Sociedad 0, Man. U. 4. Away goals: Sociedad 0, Man. U. 4) FC Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 0, Leicester City FC (England) 0 (Aggregate score: Sparta 0, Leicester 0. Away goals: Sparta 0, Leicester 0.) SC Braga (Portugal) 0, AS Roma (Italy) 2 (Aggregate score: Braga 0, Roma 2. Away goals: Braga 0, Roma 2) BSC Young Boys (Switzerland) 4, Bayer 1908 Leverkusen (Germany) 3 (Aggregate score: Young Boys 4, Leverkusen 3. Away goals: Young Boys 0, Leverkusen 3.) Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 2, AC Milan (Italy) 2 (Aggregate score: Red Star 2, Milan 2. Away goals: Red Star 0, Milan 2) FC Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) 0, CF Villareal (Spain) 2 (Aggregate score: Salzburg 0, Villareal 2. Away goals: Salzburg 0, Villareal 2) Granada CF (Spain) 2, SSC Napoli (Italy) 0 (Aggregate score: Granada 2, Napoli 0. Away goals: Granada 0, Napoli 0) Lille OSC (France) 1, AFC Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 0 (Aggregate score: Lille 1, Ajax 0. Away goals: Lille 0, Ajax 0) Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0, FC Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2 (Aggregate score: Maccabi 0, Shakhtar 2. Away goals: Maccabi 0, Shakhtar 2) Molde FK (Norway) 3, TSV Hoffenheim (Germany) 3 (Aggregate score: Molde 3, Hoffenheim 3. Away goals: Molde 0, Hoffenheim 3) Royal Antwerp FC (Belgium) 3, Rangers FC (Scotland) 4 (Aggregate score: Antwerp 3, Rangers 4. Away goals: Antwerp 0, Rangers 4) SL Benfica (Portugal) 1, Arsenal FC (England) 1 (Aggregate score: Benfica 1, Arsenal 1. Away goals: Benfica 0, Arsenal 1)