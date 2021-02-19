Thursday Night Sports Scoreboard
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2021 SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 55, East Alton-Wood River 51
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Mascoutah 72, Triad 43
Waterloo 54, Jersey 51
Edwardsville 48, Collinsville 26
Belleville East 58, Belleville West 56
Freeburg 47, Valmeyer 41
Highland 38, Civic Memorial 32
East St. Louis 64, O'Fallon 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
O'Fallon 67, East St. Louis 25
Triad 50, Mascoutah 35
Belleville West 49, Belleville East 47
Nokomis 56, East Alton-Wood River 53
Civic Memorial 41, Highland 27
Edwardsville 66, Collinsville 31
Jersey 68, Waterloo 48
Father McGivney Catholic 58, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 29
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Austin Peay 79, SIU-Edwardsville 57
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Austin Peay 66, SIU-Edwardsville 40
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Missouri at Texas A&M --- postponed, snow
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
St. Louis Blues 3, San Jose Sharks 2 (OT)
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
SHEBELIEVES CUP AT EXPLORIA STADIUM, ORLANDO, FLA.
ROUND ROBIN
United States 1, Canada 0
Brazil 4, Argentina 1
EUROPEAN SOCCER
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE
ROUND OF 32 --- FIRST LEG
(Notes: All series two games, total goals; if total goals are tied at the end of the second leg, most away goals scored is tiebreak. If tied at end of second leg, 30 minutes extra time played, with penalty shootout if needed. Home teams are listed first.)
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 1, Club Brugge (Belgium) 1 (Aggregate score: Dynamo 1, Brugge 1. Away goals: Dynamo 0, Brugge 1)
FC Krasnodar (Russia) 2, DInamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3 (Aggregate score: Krasnodar 2, Dinamo 3. Away goals: Krasnodar 0, Dinamo 3)
FC Olympiakos (Greece) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 2 (Aggregate score: Olympiakos 4, PSV 2. Away goals: Olympiakos 0, PSV 2)
FC Wolfsberger (Austria) 1, Tottenham Hotspur FC (England) 4 (Aggregate score: Wolfsberger 1, Spurs 4. Away goals: Wolfsberger 0, Spurs 4)
Real Sociedad CF (Spain) 0, Manchester United FC (England) 4 (Aggregate score: Sociedad 0, Man. U. 4. Away goals: Sociedad 0, Man. U. 4)
FC Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 0, Leicester City FC (England) 0 (Aggregate score: Sparta 0, Leicester 0. Away goals: Sparta 0, Leicester 0.)
SC Braga (Portugal) 0, AS Roma (Italy) 2 (Aggregate score: Braga 0, Roma 2. Away goals: Braga 0, Roma 2)
BSC Young Boys (Switzerland) 4, Bayer 1908 Leverkusen (Germany) 3 (Aggregate score: Young Boys 4, Leverkusen 3. Away goals: Young Boys 0, Leverkusen 3.)
Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 2, AC Milan (Italy) 2 (Aggregate score: Red Star 2, Milan 2. Away goals: Red Star 0, Milan 2)
FC Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) 0, CF Villareal (Spain) 2 (Aggregate score: Salzburg 0, Villareal 2. Away goals: Salzburg 0, Villareal 2)
Granada CF (Spain) 2, SSC Napoli (Italy) 0 (Aggregate score: Granada 2, Napoli 0. Away goals: Granada 0, Napoli 0)
Lille OSC (France) 1, AFC Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 0 (Aggregate score: Lille 1, Ajax 0. Away goals: Lille 0, Ajax 0)
Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0, FC Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2 (Aggregate score: Maccabi 0, Shakhtar 2. Away goals: Maccabi 0, Shakhtar 2)
Molde FK (Norway) 3, TSV Hoffenheim (Germany) 3 (Aggregate score: Molde 3, Hoffenheim 3. Away goals: Molde 0, Hoffenheim 3)
Royal Antwerp FC (Belgium) 3, Rangers FC (Scotland) 4 (Aggregate score: Antwerp 3, Rangers 4. Away goals: Antwerp 0, Rangers 4)
SL Benfica (Portugal) 1, Arsenal FC (England) 1 (Aggregate score: Benfica 1, Arsenal 1. Away goals: Benfica 0, Arsenal 1)
More like this: