SPORTS SCOREBOARD GIRLS BASKETBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 1A SECTIONAL FINAL AT JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC Concord Triopia 47, Carrollton 39 CLASS 2A SECTIONAL FINAL AT RED BUD Nashville 49, Belleville Althoff Catholic 40 CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINAL AT BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC Breese Mater Dei Catholic 57, Highland 51 CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINAL AT ROCHESTER Civic Memorial 61, Springfield Lanphier 53 CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINAL AT EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Jersey 53 CLASS 4A QUINCY REGIONAL FINAL PLAYED AT BELLEVILLE WEST Edwardsville 64, Belleville East 44 BOYS BASKETBALL Bunker Hill 61, Brussels 56 Granite City 73, St. Louis North County Tech 42 Belleville West 69, Collinsville 63 Piasa Southwestern 48, Carlinville 24 Alton 63, Edwardsville 39 Marquette Catholic 75, Father McGivney Catholic 37 IACS STATE TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND Mississippi Valley Christian 50, South Side Baptist (Oak Lawn) 32 MVCHA FINALS – BEST-OF-THREE CLASS 1A – GAME ONE Triad 6, Bethalto 2 (Triad leads 1-0) CLASS 2A – GAME THREE Belleville 3, Collinsville 1 (Belleville wins 2-1) NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE St. Louis Blues 4, Arizona Coyotes 0