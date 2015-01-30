THURSDAY'S SCORES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

Civic Memorial 58, West Central 38

Hardin-Calhoun 84, North Greene 57

Jacksonville Routt 55, Greenfield 44

REGULAR SEASON

Edwardsville 60, Belleville West 53 (OT)

Incarnate Word 79, Alton 20

Vandalia 55, Roxana 46

Piasa Southwestern 39, Hillsboro 22

Collinsville 57, O'Fallon 44

Triad 54, Columbia 49

Belleville Althoff 51, Mount Vernon 45

WRESTLING

Edwardsville 64, East St. Louis 11

Edwardsville 66, Chatham-Glenwood 3

O'Fallon 31, Belleville West 26

MVCHA HOCKEY

Civic Memorial 5, Granite City 2

Edwardsville 11, Belleville 0

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kentucky 69, Missouri 53

George Mason 68, Saint Louis 60

SIU-Edwardsville 75, Southeast Missouri State 61

Tennessee-Martin 81, Eastern Illinois 51

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Nebraska 59, Illinois 57

Missouri 68, Florida 53

Saint Louis 52, St. Joseph's 51

Western Illinois 73, IUPUI 62

 

NHL

St. Louis 5, Nashville 4 (SO)

 

