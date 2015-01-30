Thursday night scores
THURSDAY'S SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL
Civic Memorial 58, West Central 38
Hardin-Calhoun 84, North Greene 57
Jacksonville Routt 55, Greenfield 44
REGULAR SEASON
Edwardsville 60, Belleville West 53 (OT)
Incarnate Word 79, Alton 20
Vandalia 55, Roxana 46
Piasa Southwestern 39, Hillsboro 22
Collinsville 57, O'Fallon 44
Triad 54, Columbia 49
Belleville Althoff 51, Mount Vernon 45
WRESTLING
Edwardsville 64, East St. Louis 11
Edwardsville 66, Chatham-Glenwood 3
O'Fallon 31, Belleville West 26
MVCHA HOCKEY
Civic Memorial 5, Granite City 2
Edwardsville 11, Belleville 0
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kentucky 69, Missouri 53
George Mason 68, Saint Louis 60
SIU-Edwardsville 75, Southeast Missouri State 61
Tennessee-Martin 81, Eastern Illinois 51
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nebraska 59, Illinois 57
Missouri 68, Florida 53
Saint Louis 52, St. Joseph's 51
Western Illinois 73, IUPUI 62
NHL
St. Louis 5, Nashville 4 (SO)
More like this: