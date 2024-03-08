BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- CLASS 1A AND 2A STATE SEMIFINALS AND THIRD PLACE GAMES

CLASS 1A

In the second Class 1A state semifinal at State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, Winchester West Central got 33 points from Chance Little and 17 points from Zack Evans to help the Cougars to a 65-60 win over Aurora Christian in double overtime, putting West Central into the state final Saturday morning.

Mason Berry added 11 points for the Cougars, while Cameron Sievers had five points, and Carson Brown came up with four points.

West Central is now 35-3, and will play Mounds Meridian, who won the first semifinal over Chicago Hope Academy 68-60, in the final, tipping off at 11 a.m. on Saturday. In the third place game played Thursday evening, Hope nipped Aurora Christian 44-43.

The Bobcats are now 29-8, while Hope winds up its season at 29-9, and Aurora Christian finishes its season at 25-10.

CLASS 2A

In the Class 2A semifinals, played on Thursday afternoon, Chicago Wendell Phillips defeated Williamsville 60-56, while Benton won over Byron 50-42. The third-place game saw Byron win over Williamsville 62-48.

The Wildcats are now 24-9, while the Rangers improve to 33-3, and will face each other for the state championship Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Tigers conclude their season at 31-3, while the Bullets finish up at 26-11.

The Class 3A and 4A semifinals and third-place games will be played on Friday. The Class 3A semifinals will be Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic going against Mt. Zion at 9:30 a.m., followed by Chicago DePaul Catholic Prep Catholic against Peoria Richwoods at 11:15 a.m. The third-place game will be played Friday night at 6:30 p.m., with the Class 3A final going at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In the Class 4A semifinals, Palatine meets Normal Community in the first semifinal at 2 p.m., with the second semifinal pitting Homewood-Flossmoor against Winnetka New Trier as 3:45 p.m. The two winners play in the final at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, while the two losers play in the third-place game Friday at 8:15 p.m.

