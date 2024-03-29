THURSDAY, MARCH 28 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 5 (8 INNINGS): After the two teams traded runs in the seventh to force extra innings, Marquette scored four times in the top of the eighth to take the game at Gibault's park.

Keller Jacobs had two hits and two RBIs for the Explorers, while both Joe Stephan and Karson Morrissey had two hits each. Drew Zacha struck out seven while on the mound, with Scott Vickrey fanning four.

Marquette is now 3-3, with the Hawks going to 3-6.

VALMEYER 6, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 5: Valmeyer scored three times in the first, twice in the second, and once in the third, then held off a Marissa rally to win on the road.

Jacob Brown had two hits and an RBI for the Pirates, while Troy Neff also had a pair of hits, and Luke Blackwell socked a three-run homer. Kye Holbrook struck out two on the mound, with Gavin Rau also fanning one.

Valmeyer is now 8-2, while the Meteors drop to 4-3.

JERSEY 11, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 1: Jersey put up four runs in the first, then added five more in the third en route to its 10-run rule win at North Mac.

J.R. Wells came up with two hits and an RBI for Jersey, while Luke Swanson hit a grand slam homer, and Gage Walker had a hit and drove home two runs. Both Jordan Bolds and Zach Weiner struck out three on the mound.

Jersey is now 5-4, while North Mac goes to 3-5.

FREEBURG 18, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: Freeburg scored eight runs in the sixth to put away the 10-run rule win over EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

Canaan Cook had three hits and an RBI for the Oilers, while Drake Champlin had a hit and RBI, and Jakob Stockman and Matt Bruce also had hits. Champlin struck out three while on the mound, with Dillon Gerner fanning one.

The Midgets are now 4-3, with EAWR dropping to 3-4-1.

ROXANA 4, BREESE CENTRAL 2: Roxana scored once in the second and three times in the fourth to take the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win over Central at Roxana City Park.

Kael Hester had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Shells, while Elias Theis had two hits, and both Aidan Briggs and Brady Jones had a hit and RBI each. Mason Crump fanned eight while on the mound.



Roxana is now 6-5, with the Cougars going to 5-4.

BROWN COUNTY 8, HARDIN CALHOUN 5: Brown County scored six runs in the opening inning en route to a WIVC win over Calhoun.

Jack Zipprich had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, with Will Hurley having a pair of hits, and Jack Goode had a hit and three RBIs. Zipprich also struck out three while on the mound, and Patrick Friedel struck out two.

The Hornets are now 1-4 while Calhoun goes to 1-3.

WILLIAMSVILLE 15, CARLINVILLE 3: Williamsville scored five runs in the first and third innings in going on to a 10-run rule win over Carlinville at Loveless Park.

Noah Convery had two hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, while Dom Alepra came up with two hits, Noah Byots had a hit, and both Audeb Wagner and Bryce Widner also drove in runs. Byots struck out two while on the mound, with Mason Wise fanning one.

The Bullets improve to 3-2, while Carlinville is now 0-6.

CARROLLTON 3, CONCORD TRIOPIA 2 (8 INNINGS): Dagen Cordes' RBI single in the home half of the eighth gave Carrollton the home win over Triopia.

Eli Cox had two hits for the Hawks, while Cordes and Lucas Howard had a hit and RBI apiece, Koby Schnelton had a hit, and Eli Flowers had a RBI. Cox struck out two while on the mound, and Cordes fanned one.

Both Carrollton and the Trojans are now 2-6.

BELLEVILLE WEST 7, GRANITE CITY 1: A four-run sixth inning broke open the game as West took the win over Granite City at Babe Champion Field.

Ethan Budde had a hit and drove in the Warriors' only run, while both Luke Haddix and Nathan Hopper also had hits. Haddix also struck out six on the mound, and Ben Wilson fanned three.

The Maroons are now 6-1, with the Warriors slipping to 3-4.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 12, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 1: An eight-run fourth inning was the difference as Routt defeated North Greene at home.

Ethan Clark, Preston Bradford, and Brody Berry had the hits for the Spartans, while Payten Henline had the RBI. Jacob Hinsey had the only strikeout on the mound.

The Rockets advance to 8-2, while North Greene is 0-5.

LITCHFIELD 3, STAUNTON 2 (8 INNINGS): In another extra-inning game on Thursday, a sacrifice fly to right field gave Litchfield the win over visiting Staunton.

Matt Overbey had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs, while Carter Legendre had a pair of hits, and Reese Bohlen had the other RBI. Overbey also struck out eight on the mound, while Brady Gillen fanned three.

The Purple Panthers stayed undefeated at 9-0, while Staunton is now 3-9.

WHEATON-WARRENVILLE SOUTH 9, TRIAD 5: South broke a 5-5 tie with a four-run seventh to take the win over Triad.

Hayden Bernreuter had two hits and a RBI for the Knights, Brady Coon hit a two-run homer, Donny Becker and Landon Loomis had a hit each, and Gabe Deaver had a RBI. Drew Winslow struck out five while on the mound, while Sawyer Brunson fanned two-game

The Tigers are now 2-2, while Triad lost their first game of the year, and are now 5-1.

SOFTBALL

GILLESPIE 8, HIGHLAND 4: Gillespie jumped to a 6-0 lead in going on to a win at Highland.

Hailey Ritz had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs, while Bailey Mettler had a hit and drove home two runs, and Lucy Becker had a hit and RBI. Kaitlyn Wilson went all the way inside the circle, striking out two.

The Miners are now 7-1, while Highland goes to 3-2.

BREESE CENTRAL 9, ROXANA 6: Central came back from a 6-5 deficit to score twice in both the fifth and seventh to come away with a win at Roxana City Park.

Lilli Ray and Kennedi Robien both had two hits and an RBI for the Shells, while Ava Cherry had a pair of hits, and Ridley Allen also drove home a run. Calista Stahlhut struck out 10 in a complete game in the circle.

The Cougars are now 2-3, while Roxana slips to 5-1.

CARLINVILLE 5, JERSEY 4: Carlinville came back from a 4-3 deficit to score twice in the seventh to take a win over Jersey.

Olivia Kunz had three hits and two RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Kendal Maddox had two hits and a RBI, and Isabella Tiburzi and Hallie Gibson had two hits each, while Gibson struck out eight inside the circle.

Ashlyn Brown had two hits for the Panthers, with Anna Kribs hit a three-run homer. Brown also fanned 10 inside the circle.

Carlinville is now 8-2-1, with Jersey sliding to 2-3.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Southwestern scored four runs in both the first and seventh innings in going on to the win over Marquette at Southwestern's park.

Sydney Valdes led the Piasa Birds with four hits, with Kinley Lucas having a hit and two RBIs, and Vivian Zurheide also drove in a run. Grace Strohbeck went all the way in the circle, striking out six.

Alyssa Coles had the only hit and RBI for the Explorers, while Kennedy Eveans stuck out four while in the circle.

Southwestern is now 5-2, while Marquette goes to 1-5.

FREEBURG 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Freeburg scored three runs in the third, fourth, and the fifth, then hit for a single run to get the 10-run rule win over visiting EAWR.

Haley Pratt had the Oilers' only hit, also striking out two inside the circle.

The Midgets are now 8-1, while EAWR goes to 1-7.

BELLEVILLE EAST 10, ALTON 0: East put up three runs in the second, fourth, and fifth innings to take a 10-run rule win over visiting Alton.

Grace Presley had two hits for the Redbirds, while Laci Fischer had the other hit. Makenzie Rayfield went all the way for the in the circle, but didn't have a strikeout.

The Lancers are now 7-3, while Alton goes to 1-3

HARDIN CALHOUN 15, MT. STERLING BROWN COUNTY 0: A 10-run first inning set the tone for Calhoun to go on to a 15-run rule win at Brown County.

Lacy Pohlman had two hits and three RBIs for the Warriors, while both Grace Ballard and Layla Longnecker had a hit and three RBIs each. Both Longnecker and Audrey Gilman struck out three each.

Calhoun is now 5-0, while the Hornets slip to 0-4.

CARROLLTON 5, CONCORD TRIOPIA 0: Hannah Uhles had a big day inside the circle, striking out 13 to help Carrollton to the win over Triopia.

Daci Walls had a hit and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Hannah Lake had a hit and RBI, Uhles came up with a hit, and Vanna Holmes drove in a run.

Carrollton is now 5-0, while the Trojans are now 2-3.

STAUNTON 7, TRIAD 6: Staunton scored three times in the first and the seventh, with the three in the final inning putting the Bulldogs past Triad.

Ele Feldmann had three hits and an RBI for Staunton, while Korryn Keehner had two hits and two RBIs, with Lilly Bandy and Samantha Anderson both coming up with two hits each. Both Feldmann and Gianna Bianco struck out two batters each.

Chloe Seger had two hits for the Knights, while both Andie Green and Alyssa DeWitte had a hit and RBI, and both Syd Horn and Phoebe Feldman drove home a run each. Delaney Hess had two strikeouts in the circle.

The Bulldogs are now 5-2, with Triad going to 5-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, HIGHLAND 0: Abrianna Garrett's hat trick was all the goals CM needed in taking the win over Highland at Hauser Field.

Meredith Brueckner and Avery Huddleston had the assists for the Eagles, while Sydney Moore had one save in recording the clean sheet. Sophia Fleming had nine saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

CM is now 4-3-0, while Highland slips to 4-2-0.

O'FALLON 4, GRANITE CITY 1: Madison Vasiloff's unassisted strike was the only goal for Granite City as O'Fallon stayed unbeaten and untied in taking the three points at the newly-turfed Gene Baker Field.

Addison Baldus, Amanda Fischer, Claire Nieroda, and Delaney Nieroda scored for the Panthers, with Jillian Craig, Claire Nieroda, Emerson Nieroda, and Ella Peterson all assisted, while Kendall Joggerst had three saves in goal. Kathryn Gartner had 11 saves for the Warriors.

O'Fallon's record stays at 100 percent at 6-0-0, while Granite is now 3-2-1.

