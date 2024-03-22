THURSDAY, MARCH 21 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ALTON 3, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: In a closely-played contest, Alton held off Southwestern to take the win at Redbirds Field.

Both the Piasa Birds and the Redbirds traded runs in the second, but Alton scored single runs int he third and sixth to take the win.

Ayden Calvert had two hits, including a solo home run, and two RBIs for Alton, while Logan Bogard, Reid Murray, Austin Rathgeb and Alex Siatos had the other hits.

Hunter Newell had two hits for the Piasa Birds, while Logan Crane, Adam Hale, Logan Keith, Ryan Lowis, and Marcus Payne had the other hits.

Murray struck out five on the mound for the Redbirds, while Jack Puent fanned one. Keith had four strikeouts for Southwestern, with Ike Austin fanning two.

Alton is now 4-1, while Southwestern goes to 3-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 11. BROADFORDING CHRISTIAN 1: In the opening round of the Perfect Game USA High School Classic at the USA Sports Complex in Millington, Tenn., McGivney opened its defense of the title the Griffins won over Edwardsville last year, with a win over Broadfording Christian of Hagerstown, Md.

The Griffins jumped to a six-run first and a two-run second to go up 8-0, before the Lions scored its only run in the top of the third. McGivney countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the 10-run rule win.

Drew Kleinheider had two hits for the Griffins, while Nathan Terhaar had a hit and three RBIS, Nick Franklin, Ben Sink and Justin Terhaar all had a hit and two RBIs, and Mason Holmes had a hit and an RBI.

Holmes also went all the way on the mound, striking out two.

The Griffins are now 5-0, while Broadfording starts its season off 0-1.

RED BUD 6, ROXANA 2: A four-run sixth inning rally was the decider in Red Bud's home win over Roxana.

The Shells scored a single run in the first, with the Musketeers scoring twice in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. Roxana tied it with a run in the sixth, but Red Bud scored four times in the home half to take the win.

Aidan Briggs had two hits for the Shells, while Max Autery had a hit and Roxana's only RBI, and Kyle Campbell, Mason Crump, and Zeb Katzmarek all had hits. Briggs also struck out six while on the mound.

The Musketeers are now 1-2, while the Shells go to 4-3.

COLLINSVILLE 6, VAN BUREN, ARK. 0: In another game in the USA High School Classic at the USA Sports Complex in Millington, Tenn., Collinsville won its opening game with a shutout of Van Buren, Ark.

The Kahoks scored once in the first, twice in the fifth and three times in the seventh to create the final score.

Adam Bovinett had three hits and an RBI for the Kahoks, while Keaton Call had a hit and two RBIs, Ethan Bagwell had a hit and RBI, and both Kris Alcorn and Bryce Lemp also had hits.

Bagwell struck out nine while on the mound for Collinsville.

The Kahoks are now 2-2, while the Pointers are 2-1.

NOKOMIS 6, CARLINVILLE 1: Nokomis scored five unanswered runs after the first inning en route to a win over visiting Carlinville.

The Cavaliers and Redskins traded runs in the first inning, with Nokomis scoring four more runs in the second and one in the sixth in going on to the win.

Dom Alepra, Noah Convery, Noah Byots, Camden Naugle, and Aiden Wagner had the hits for Carlinville, while Byots struck out two while on the mound, and Naugle fanned one.

The Redskins are now 3-2, while the Cavies fall to 0-3.

STAUNTON 14, LEBANON 1: Staunton piled up the runs from the second through fourth innings in the Bulldogs' 10-run rule win over visiting Lebanon.

The Greyhounds and Staunton traded runs in the first inning, with the Bulldogs coming up with four runs in both the second and third innings, and five in the fourth going on to take the win.

Carter Legendre led the Bulldogs with two hits and an RBI, Zander Machota had two hits, Ashton Rizzi and Rhyse Rucker had a hit and two RBIS apiece, Brayden Brown had a hit and RBI, and Victor Buehler had an RBI.

Both Rucker and Brown fanned two batters apiece while on the mound.

The Bulldogs are now 3-5, while Lebanon falls to 1-4.

SOFTBALL

TRIAD 11, BELLEVILLE EAST 2: Triad scored the game's first nine runs while going on to a win over East at Triad's park.

The Knights scored two runs in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth, and two more in the fifth, then traded two runs each in the sixth with the Lancers to reach the 11-2 final.

Addison Haggerty led Triad with two hits and two RBIs, while Alyssa DeWitte had a pair of hits and an RBI, Lauren Williams had two hits, Chloe Seger had a hit and drove in two runs, both Syd Horn and Addi Jones had a hit and RBI each, Phoebe Feldman had a hit and Andie Green drove in a run.

Delaney Hess went all the way inside the circle, fanning three.

Both East and the Knights are now 3-3.

HIGHLAND 9, GRANITE CITY 5: Highland offset a third-inning Granite City rally to take the lead and hold on to the win at Granite's new softball field.

The Bulldogs went out on top with single runs in the first, third, and fourth, with the Warriors rallying to put five on the board in the home half of the fourth. Highland came back to score three runs in both the fifth and seventh to win.

Alex Schultz had four hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs, with Abby Schultz adding two hits and four RBIs, Lucy Becker had two hits and drove in two runs, Jordan Bircher came up with a pair of hits and an RBI, and Anna Fey, Maddison Hunter, and Elaina Tompkins all had hits.

Chloe Randolph led Granite with three hits and two RBIs, while Alexis Ruiz had a hit and RBI, Brooke Donohue and Rachel Willaredt had a hit each, and Makayla Tanksley drove in a run.

Kaitlyn Wilson struck out five while inside the circle for Highland, with Taylor Newingham fanning two. Emilee Saggio struck out three for the Warriors, while Willaredt fanned one.

The Bulldogs go to 3-1, while the Warriors are now 1-3.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 6, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2: In the return game from Tuesday's 13-12 McGivney win, Metro-East bounced back to take the second game of their Gateway Metro Conference series with the Griffins.

The Griffins put two runs on the board to start, with Metro-East scoring once in the first, third, fourth and fifth, then scored twice in the sixth to take the win.

Jada Robinson led the Knights with three hits and three RBIs, with Hailey Knipping came up with two hits and two RBIs, Grace Hopp and Taylor Weber both had a pair of hits, and Sarah Henke also came up a hit,

Alexa Jones had two hits and an RBI for McGivney, while both Morgan Zobrist and Jada Zumwalt also had hits. Zumwalt went all the way in the circle, striking out two, while Taylor Weber fanned 11 for Metro-East, and Alexis Weber struck out five.

The Knights are now 2-2, while the Griffins go to 1-2.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 6: A seven-run fourth for Southwestern was the difference, as the Piasa Birds held off a late CM rally to win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Eagles went ahead in the first inning with a single run, with both Southwestern and CM trading runs in the second. The Birds then put up seven runs in the fourth, and saw CM score once in the fifth and three times in the seventh to gain the win.

Madison Seymour had two hits and two RBIs for Southwestern, with both Mya Greenwell and Vivian Zurheide coming up with two hits and an RBI each, Sydney Valdes had a hit and two RBIs, and both Ella Kadell and Madison Fenstermaker each had a hit.

Bryleigh Ward led the Eagles with two hits and three RBIs, Avari Combes had two hits and an RBI, Skylar Johnson also had two hits, one being a solo home run, and drove home a run, Lauren Hardy had two hits, and Danika Chester, Bella Thein, and Allison Friedel all had hits.

Greenwell struck out five while in the circle for the Birds, while Chester fanned three for CM.

Southwestern is now 2-2, while the Eagles go to 3-3.

LITCHFIELD 16, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9: Litchfield scored seven runs in the home half of the opening inning in going on to the win over Marquette at Litchfield's park.

The Explorers opened up with two runs in the top of the first, but the Purple Panther scored seven in the first and three more in the second to take a 10-2 lead. Marquette came back with four in the top of the third and a single run in the fourth to come within 10-7. Litchfield then three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth, before the Explorers came back with two in the sixth. The Purple Panthers scored a single run in the sixth to make the final 16-9.

Jayla Dickson led Marquette with four hits, while Alyssa Coles and Allie Weiner had three hits and two RBIs each, Meredith Zigrang had two hits and drove in two runs, Stella Frost had a hit and two RBIs, Kennedy Eveans had a hit and RBI, and Hailey Noss had a hit.

Eveans went all the way inside the circle, striking out three.

Litchfield is now 1-1, while the Explorers are now 1-3.

CARLINVILLE 14, NOKOMIS 4: At Nokomis' park, Carlinville scored the first 11 runs of the game in coasting to a win over the hosts.

The Cavaliers scored five runs in the first, one in the second, two in the third, and three in the fourth, which was matched by the Redskins, then Carlinville scored twice in the fifth, while Nokomis scored once in the home half. The Cavies then scored a single run in the sixth to take the 10-run rule win.

Chloe Pope had four hits and two RBIs for Carlinville, while Karly Tipps had three hits, Braley Wiser had two hits and two RBIs, Kendal Maddox had a pair of hits, Olivia Kunz had a hit and two RBIs, Isabella Tiburzi and Addie Ruyle both had a hit and RBI, and Hallie Gibson had a hit.

Hallie Gibson went all the way in the circle, striking out 14.

The Cavaliers are now 4-1-1, while the Redskins go to 1-3.

BEARDSTOWN 17, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 2: Beardstown led all the way in taking the win over visiting North Greene.

The Tigers scored seven runs in the first, one in the second, and five in the third to go up 13-0, while the Spartans scored their only runs in the top of the fourth, with Beardstown scoring four runs in the home half of the fourth to take a 15-run rule win.

Kearsten Smith had a hit and RBI for North Greene, with Brandy Davidson and Chelsey Castleberry having the other hits. Castleberry had the only strikeout while in the circle.

The Tigers are now 1-2, while the Spartans are 0-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

O'FALLON 1, EDWARDSVILLE 0 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, PENALTY SHOOTOUT --- O'FALLON 3, EDWARDSVILLE 0); Kendall Joggerst stopped all three penalty kicks in the shootout, making many saves that bordered on the incredible during the game, as O'Fallon defeated Edwardsville in a thriller at OTHS Panther Stadium.

Addie Baldus, Delaney Nieroda, and Becca Koenig scored the goals in the shootout that gave the Panthers three points, while Genny Burroughs made seven saves during the game for the Tigers.

O'Fallon is now 3-0-0, while Edwardsville goes to 2-1-0.

ROXANA 8, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Reagan Lynn and Kinsley Mouser both had hat tricks, while Kylee Slayden and Gianna Stassi also scored as Roxana took the three points over Southwestern on the road.

Laynie Gehrs, Mouser and Stassi also assisted twice, while Slayden also had an assist. Kaitlyn Garland had two saves in goal, while Genna Pruitt had one in sharing the clean sheet.

The Shells are now 4-1-0, while the Piasa Birds go to 0-5-0.

HIGHLAND 7, MT. VERNON 2: Madalyn Roach and Peyton Beard both had a brace (two goals each), while Payton Frey, Kirsttyn Carver, and Maddie Molitor also scored as visiting Highland won at Mt. Vernon.

Molitor also had two assists, while Frey, Carver and Beard also assisted. Sophia Fleming had seven saves in goal.

The Bulldogs are now 4-1-0, while the Rams go to 0-3-1.

GRANITE CITY 5, MASCOUTAH 0: Savannha Kammanyvong and Madison Vasiloff both had a brace (two goals each). while Charlee Schwaller also scored as Granite City took the win at Mascoutah's Alumni Field.

Taylor Carson, Chloe Evans, Kammanyvong, and Claire Thurmond all had assists for the Warriors, while Kathryn Gartner had six saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Mikayla Thomas had 11 saves in goal for the Indians.

Granite is now 3-1-0, while Mascoutah slips to 2-1-0.

In other games played on the day, Maryville Christian won over Metro-East Lutheran 2-1, Belleville East took a 1-0 win over Collinsville, Ft. Zumwalt South of O'Fallon, Mo. defeated Triad 3-2, and Belleville West got past Alton 2-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 16-25-25-25, CBC 25-22-22-18: Edwardsville won its first match of the season, bouncing back from a one-set deficit to win a four-set match in a best-of-five match in Town and Country, Mo.

Colin Donaldson had six kills and four blocks for the Tigers, while Lucas Gebhardt had two points and an assist, Logan Jasutis had 10 points, four aces, four kills and an assist, Ben Kreke had four kills and a block, Joe Liston came up with eight points, 18 kills, two blocks, and an assist, Lucas Marsh had 10 assists, Ryan McNabnay served up 10 points and two aces, Nick Paschall had two points and 24 assists, Micah Swank had 11 points, two aces and five kills, and Jacob Williams had six kills and a block.

The Tigers are now 1-1, while the Cadets slip to 1-2.

In other matches played on Thursday, Marquette Catholic won at Metro-East Lutheran 25-9, 23-25, 25-23, and Granite City won over Collinsville 25-23, 17-25, 26-24.

