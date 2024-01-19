THURSDAY, JANUARY 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 82, CARBONDALE 54: At the Salem Mid-Winter Classic on Thursday, East St. Louis jumped out in front early and had total control in its win over Carbondale.

The Flyers led from start to finish, with quarter scores of 27-17, 50-31 and 73-44, with the Terriers outscoring East Side in the fourth quarter 10-9,

Robert McCline led the Flyers with 16 points, as one of four players in double figures, while Davis Bynum and Taylor Powell both scored 14 points each, Montreal Stacker had 11 points, Derrion Enlow had nine points, David Cross had five points, Arlandis Brown scored four points, Lawson Bynum had three points, and Andrew Bownes, Curtis Bownes and Isahia Brown all had two points each.

East Side is now 13-6, while Carbondale falls to 8-13.

In other games played on Thursday, at the Rick McGraw Memorial tournament in Litchfield, Roxana defeated the host Purple Panthers 62-52, while Taylorville won over Father McGivney Catholic 65-54, In a regular season game, East Alton-Wood River won at Dupo 63-24.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

In girls' games played on Thursday, Chatham Glenwood got a three with 22.2 seconds left to defeat Edwardsville 43-40, Freeburg won over visiting Granite City 61-29, and at the 37th Highland Invitational tournament, the host Bulldogs won over Taylorville 56-51.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In recent results in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, in games played on Thursday, Jan. 11, at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O’Fallon, Belleville took a 3-1 decision over Granite City, and O’Fallon won over Collinsville 10-3, Meanwhile, at the Fenton, Mo. Forum, St, John Vianney Catholic defeated Bethalto 5-4, while at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville, the host Tigers defeated Columbia 5-1, while Triad defeated Alton 7-1,

In games played on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the East Alton Ice Arena, East Alton-Wood River and Bethalto ended in a 2-2 tie, while Highland won over Alton 5-2. At the McKendree Rec-Plex, Columbia took a 7-5 win over Collinsville, while Triad nipped Freeburg/Waterloo 6-5.

