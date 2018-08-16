SPRINGFIELD – Thursday, August 16th is Democrat Day at the Illinois State Fair. Today you can learn more about the party candidates by visiting various tents on the grounds.

Here are just a few highlights of the events for Thursday:

Livestock Center: Jersey Dairy Cattle Show at 8:00 a.m.

Covered Arena: Society Horse Show at 9:00 a.m.

Illinois Building Auditorium: Troupe Zahava at 10:00 a.m.

Ethnic Village: McKenzie Davis at 2:00 p.m.

Kids Korner: Professor Longhair’s Magic at 3:00 p.m.

Grandstand Avenue: Daily Parade at 4:00 p.m.

Thrillville: BMX Pros at 1:00, 4:00, & 7:00 p.m.

Rising Star Stage: Bishop Gunn at 7:00 p.m.

Ag Tent: Two Blondes and a Redhead Hypnotists at 7:15 p.m.

Grandstand: Thomas Rhett with Danielle Bradbery at 8:00 p.m.

For more information, check out the Illinois State Fair website at www.IllinoisStateFair.info, or download our mobile app in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store.

