GIRLS BASKETBALL

VISITATION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

13TH PLACE GAME

EDWARDSVILLE 62, NERINX HALL CATHOLIC 43: Mia Semith scored a career-high 27 points in helping Edwardsville take the win over Nerinx of Webster Groves, Mo.

Semith was helped by Sophie Shapiro's 16 points.

The Tigers are now 5-9, while the Markers fall to 3-8.

In the final, Incarnate Word Academy of Bel-Nor, Mo., in north St. Louis County, won its sixth straight championship, defeating John Burroughs School of Ladue, Mo. 50-46.

47th DUCHESNE HOLIDAY HOOPS TOURNAMENT

NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 49, GRANITE CITY 24: In the consolation semifinals of the 47th Duchesne Catholic Holiday Hoops tournament in St. Charles, Mo., Notre Dame Catholic of Lemay, Mo., in south St. Louis County, took the win over Granite.

Tyhlee Simms led the Warriors with six points, while Emily Sykes added five points.

Granite is now 1-12 and play in the seventh place game against St. Charles, who lost to Ft. Zumwalt North of O'Fallon, Mo., in St. Charles County 38-20, at 11 a.m. on Friday. The Rebels are now 2-7 and meet Zumwalt North in the consolation final at 12:30 p.m.

In the semifinals, Jersey defeated the host Pioneers 61-31 and advanced to the final, where they will play against Ft. Zumwalt South, also of O'Fallon, Mo., a 36-16 winner over Mehlville of South County, in the final at 3:30 p.m. Jersey is now 8-7, while Duchesne is now 3-5.

BENTON CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

CIVIC MEMORIAL 61, VIENNA 41: CM advanced to the semifinals of the Benton Christmas Classic with a strong win over Vienna.

Both Marley Ogden and Reagan Twente CM with 13 points each, while Avery Huddleston added 11 points.

CM is now 13-1 and is set to play Goreville, who defeated Carterville in the quarterfinals, Friday at 12 noon. Vienna is now 10-4 and will play in the fifth place semifinals against Carterville, also at 12 noon.

MT. VERNON 56, TRIAD 30: In another quarterfinal game at Benton, Mt. Vernon took an early lead and didn't look back in taking the win over Triad.

Savannah Hildebrand led the Knights with 16 points, while Makenna Witham added eight points.

The Knights are now 9-5 and play against Harrisburg, who lost their quarterfinal to Mt. Zion 52-36, in the fifth place semifinals Friday at 1:30 p.m. The fifth place game will be played at 4:30 p.m., the seventh place game is also at 4:30 p.m, and the final is set for 7:30 p.m.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 48, GILLESPIE 39: Calhoun swept the Red Group with a win over Gillespie in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

Kate Zipprich led the Warriors with 13 points, while Audrey Gillman came up with 11 points.

Calhoun is now 11-3 on the year, while the Miners slip to 13-5.

CARLINVILLE 46, NOKOMIS 32: Host Carlinville took the win over Nokomis to win the Green Group and advance to the final.

Kaitlyn Reels led the Cavaliers with 14 points, while Braley Wiser chipped in 11 points.

Carlinville is now 13-3 and play Calhoun for the title Friday at 6 p.m. The Redskins go to 10-7 and meet Gillespie for third place at 3 p.m.

In the other two group games on Thursday, Franklin South County won over Raymond Lincolnwood 44-28, and Greenfield Northwestern got by Williamsville 37-32.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN WINTERFEST

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 49, JOHNSTON CITY 22: In the quarterfinals of the COR Winterfest, McGivney had little trouble in winning over Johnston City to advance to the semifinals.

Sami Oller led the Griffins with 16 points, while Mia Lieberman came up with 10 points.

McGivney is now 9-4 and go against undefeated Staunton, who won over Louisville North Clay 57-35, in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. The Indians are now 9-6 and meet North Clay in the fifth place semifinals at 5 p.m. The final is set for Saturday at 8 p.m.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 57, ELKVILLE ELVERADO 27: In a consolation quarterfinal game, EAWR started out hot and went on to take the win over Elverado.

Lilly Tretter led the Oilers with 18 points, with Kaylynn Buttry adding 11 points. T

EAWR is now 7-8 and plays Sandoval, who won their quarterfinal game over Vandalia 55-50, in the consolation semifinals at 12 noon.

MASCOUTAH HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

In a fifth place semifinal game at Mascoutah, East St. Louis lost to St. Louis Vashon 63-54. The Flyers are now 6-10 and go up against Belleville East, who lost to Okawville 60-54, for seventh place at 12 noon. The Wolverines are now 4-3.

WATERLOO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

WATERLOO 52, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 47: On the final day of the group stage at Waterloo, the host Bulldogs held on to win over Marquette and move on to the final on Friday night.

Allie Weiner led the Explorers with 17 points, while Kel'c Robinson added 14 points,

Marquette is now 3-8 and will play in the seventh place game against Waterloo Gibault Catholic, who lost to Red Bud 49-26 in their last group contest, at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs go to 7-9 and play for the title against Carlyle, who swept group A with a win over Roxana 58-31, at 6:30 p.m.

The Shells are now 6-7 and meet Columbia, who lost to Marissa-Coulterville 39-29, in the fifth place game at 3:30 p.m. The Indians are now 13-1.

The third-place game pits Marissa-Coulterville against Red Bud at 5 p.m.

