GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - CLASS 1A AND 2A SEMIFINALS AND THIRD-PLACE GAMES

In the IHSA Class 1A semifinals on Thursday at CEFCU Arena/Doug Collins Court at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, in the second semifinal, Alayna Kraus had a big game with 25 points, while Madisyn Wienstroer added eight points as defending state champion Okawville defeated Peru St. Bede Catholic 44-30 to advance to Saturday's final.

The Rockets are now 24-11 and will defend their championship in the final on Saturday morning against Glasford Illini Bluffs, who defeated Altamont in the first semifinal 60-48, which starts at 11 a.m. The Indians went on to take the third-place game over the Bruins 64-56.

The Tigers go into the final against Okawville at 32-4, while Altamont finished its season 28-7, and St. Bede's final record is 29-9.

In the Class 2A semifinals on Thursday afternoon, Peoria Notre Dame won the first semifinal over Wilmette Regina Dominican 71-25, while Nashville won the second semifinal, defeating Robinson 52-36. In Thursday night's third-place game, the Maroons won over the Panthers 51-44.

The Irish are now 33-4, while the Hornets go to 33-3, and will face each other in the Class 2A final Saturday at 1 p.m. Robinson ends its season 29-6, while Regina finishes up at 25-11.

The Class 3A and 4A semifinals will be played Friday, with the Class 3A semifinals being Chatham Glenwood facing Darien Hinsdale South at 9:30 a.m., and Lombard Montini Catholic meeting Lincoln at 11:15 a.m.

In the Class 4A semifinals, Aurora Waubonsie Valley plays LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy at 2 p.m., and Wilmette Loyola Academy goes against Palatine William Fremd at 3:45 p.m.

The Class 3A third-place game will be played at 6:30 p.m., while the Class 4A third-place game tips off at 7:45 p.m.

The finals will be played on Saturday evening, as the Class 3A final starts at 5:30 p.m., and the Class 4A final tips off at 7:30 p.m.

