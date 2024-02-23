THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22 SPORTS ROUND-UP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - SECTIONAL FINALS/SWEET SIXTEEN

CLASS 1A

In the Class 1A sectional finals on Thursday night, at Nokomis, defending state champion Okawville defeated Father McGivney Catholic 41-29, to advance to their own super-sectional on Monday night. The Rockets are now 22-11, and will meet Goreville, who won the Elkville Elverado sectional over Albion Edwards County 64-43, in a 7:30 p.m. tip.

In the other sectional finals, at Bushnell-Prairie City, Glasford Illini Bluffs eliminated Abington-Avon 44-37, in the Chicago Collins Academy final, Skokie Ida Crown won over Des Plaines Willow Academy 61-56, at Colfax Ridgeview, Cissna Park got past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43-42 in double overtime, in the Gardner-South Wilmington final, Peru St. Bede Catholic eliminated Serena 50-48, at Lena-Winslow, Galena won over Rockford Lutheran 46-30, and at Moweaqua Central A&M, Altamont won over Catlin Salt Fork 39-29.

CLASS 2A

In the Class 2A Sweet Sixteen games, at Beardstown, Camp Point Central defeated Pleasant Plains 43-37, in the Canton final, it was Peoria Notre Dame Catholic eliminating Deer Creek-Mackinaw 59-37, at Chicago Christ The King Catholic, Wilmette Regina Dominican Catholic won over Chicago Crane Medical Prep 40-37, at Chicago Julian, Chicago Wendell Phillips advanced with a 62-59 decision over Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic, the Gilman Iroquois West sectional was won by Peotone, defeating Watseka 31-30, at Nashville, the host Hornets won over Breese Central 46-34, in the Newton final, Robinson won over Teutopolis 59-55, and in the Oregon final, Rock Island Alleman Catholic defeated Stillman Valley 45-38.

CLASS 3A

In the Class 3A sectional finals, at Effingham, Highland got past the host Flaming Hearts 34-31, to advance to their own super-sectional Monday night. The Bulldogs are now 25-10, and meet Chatham Glenwood, the winner of the Decatur MacArthur sectional over Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 44-43, Monday night at 7:30 p.m. Effingham ends the season at 29-5.

In the other Class 3A Sweet Sixteen games, at Antioch, Graylake Central defeated Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic 58-52, at Chicago St. Ignatius Catholic Prep Catholic, it was Darien Hinsdale South eliminating Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 42-39, Lincoln won the East Peoria sectional over Morton 61-30, at Glen Ellyn Glenbard South, Lombard Montini Catholic knocked out River Forest Trinity Catholic 69-40, the Harvey Thornton sectional was won by Chicago Heights Marian Catholic over Chicago Noble/Butler 43-40, and at the Sycamore sectional, Dixon defeated Maple Park Kaneland 45-38.

CLASS 4A

In the final of the Normal Community West sectional, Alton advanced to the Elite Eight with a 66-56 win over Normal Community to advance to the Illinois Wesleyan University super-sectional, where the Redbirds will play Aurora Waubonsie Valley, who won the Oswego East sectional over Lisle Benet Academy Catholic 63-61 in overtime, on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. Alton is now 32-2, while the Iron ends their season at 31-4.

In the other six games in the Class 4A Sweet Sixteen, Batavia won their own sectional, defeating Geneva 58-46, at Chicago Mother McAuley Catholic, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy won over Chicago Kenwood 50-37, Homewood-Flossmoor took the Joliet West sectional over Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 47-36, Libertyville won the McHenry sectional over Rockton Hononegah 51-35, Palatine William Fremd took their own sectional, defeating Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson 46-41, and at Park Ridge Maine South, Wilmette Loyola Academy defeated the host Hawks 53-47.

