BOYS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 70, MT. OLIVE 42

Ryker Keller had a career high of 20 points to help McGivney take the win at Mt. Olive.

To go along with Keller's 20 points, the Griffins had Noah Gardner hit for 15 points, Nolan Keller, Spencer Sundberg, and Issac Wendler all had eight points each, Chase Jansen and Will May both had four points apiece, and David Carroll scored three points.

McGivney is now 12-19, while the Wildcats fall to 3-24.

VALMEYER 74, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 58

Valmeyer had four players score in double figures in their win at Maryville.

Aiden Crossin led the Pirates with 22 points, while Luke Blackwell came up with 16 points, Landon Roy came up with 12 points, Tanner Friderich scored 11 points, Jacob Brown had six points, Chase Snyder chipped in with five points, and Jeremy Crossin had two points.

Valmeyer goes to 11-18, while the Lions went to 5-25.

GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 45. HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 39

Griggsville-Perry rallied from a halftime deficit to take the win over visiting Calhoun.

The Tornadoes took an 11-5 lead after the first quarter, with the Warriors coming back to go ahead at the half 20-16. Griggsville came back to take a 29-28 lead after the third quarter, then outscored Calhoun in the fourth quarter 16-11 to take the win.

Lane Eilerman led the way for Calhoun with 14 points, while Connor Longnecker had nine points, Jack Zipprich scored eight points, Chase Caselton hit for four points, and both Drew Wallendorf and Cade Sievers had two points each.

Griggsville-Perry is now 26-5, while the Warriors go to 19-11.

In other games played on Thursday, Virden North Mac won over Staunton 50-41, Highland defeated Waterloo 53-38, and Breese Mater Dei Catholic nipped Granite City 54-52.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 1A

In Thursday's Class 1A finals, at Carrollton, the host Hawks defeated Mt. Sterling Brown County 58-51 to advance to the Nokomis sectional, while at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Okawville eliminated Farina South Central 68-30.

The Hawks are now 22-8, while the Rockets improve to 20-11, and will face each other in the second semifinal at Nokomis Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m, The Hornets end their season 24-5, while the Cougars end up at 14-16.

CLASS 2A

In the Staunton regional final, the host Bulldogs defeated Roxana 62-39 to advance to the Beardstown sectional. Staunton is now 27-5 and will play Camp Point Central, a 44-41 winner over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic in their own regional, in the second semifinal on Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. The Shells' season ends at 18-15.

CLASS 3A

In the final of the Jersey regional at Havens Gym, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic eliminated the host Panthers 49-30 to advance to the Decatur MacArthur sectional. The Raiders improve to 27-4, and will play Mahomet-Seymour, who won the Danville regional over the Generals 53-40, in the first semifinal on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. Jersey ends its season at 21-12.

CLASS 4A

In the final of the O'Fallon regional, the host Panthers eliminated Quincy 55-40 to advance to the Normal Community sectional. O'Fallon is now 28-6 and will play the neutral site sectional semifinal against the Collinsville regional winner - either Alton or Edwardsville - on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Belleville West High School in a 7 p.m. tip. The Blue Devils end their season 25-7.

MVCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS --- SEMIFINALS

CLASS 2A --- BEST-OF-THREE

EDWARDSVILLE 8, GRANITE CITY 1 (TIGERS LEAD SERIES 1-0)

Konnor Goclan had a goal and three assists, while Luke Thomlinson scored twice to help Edwardsville take a one-game lead in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 2A semifinal series over Granite City with a big win at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon.

Caleb Brune and Reid Poettker scored early to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the first period, while Fred Bramstedt also scored to up the advantage to 3-0 after one. Thomlinson scored back-to-back in the second period, while Zach Cohn scored on the power play late in the period to make it 6-0. In the third, Goclan and Dean Schlarman scored to make it 8-0, before Frankie Kaminski scored late for the Warriors to make the 8-1 final.

Edwardsville outshot Granite 38-14 in the game.

The Tigers can close out the series and advance to their first MVCHA final since 2021 with a win in game two, which will be played Tuesday night at the McKendree Rec-Plex at 9 p.m. If a third and deciding game is needed, it'll be played at the Wilson Park ice rink in Granite City Feb. 22 at 8:30 p.m.

