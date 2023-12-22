THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 50, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 45: Marissa-Coulterville took a close decision over visiting McGivney in a game played in Coulterville.

Drew Kleinheider led the Griffins with 14 points, while David Carroll, Noah Garner and Nolan Keller all had eight points each, Chase Jansen hit for four points and Ryker Keller scored three points.

The Meteors are now 6-3, while McGivney goes to 5-8.

COLLINSVILLE 52, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 36: Collinsville won their 12th straight game to start the season with a workmanlike effort in taking the win over Mater Dei at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Kahoks led from start to finish, holding leads of 12-4, 23-16 and 40-25 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Knights in the fourth 12-11 to take their win.

Zack Chambers led the way for Collinsville with 17 points, with Nick Horras hitting for 14 points, all in the second half, Evan Wilkinson had six points, Tyree Brister, Stanley Carnahan and Jamorie Wysinger all had four points and Chase Reynolds hit for three points.

The Kahoks are now 12-0, while Mater Dei is 5-7.

CARLINVILLE 43, GILLESPIE 31: Carlinville rallied from an early deficit and came back to take a vital road win at the Gillespie Pit.

The Miners led at the end of the first quarter 13-5, with the Cavaliers coming back to trail 20-16 at halftime, taking the lead at 27-26 after the third quarter, then outscored Gillespie in the fourth quarter 16-5 to take the win.

Tristan Thompson led Carlinville with 16 points, while Sawyer Scott came up with 14 points, Matt Dunn had eight points, Dom Alepra came up with four points and Camden Naugle scored a single point.

The Cavies are now 4-6, while Gillespie goes to 4-8.

In other games played on Thursday, Alton won at home over Belleville West 72-52 and Greenville won at East Alton-Wood River 74-48.

In a game played on Tuesday, Gillespie slipped past SIUE Charter 60-59.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON 69, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 47: Carrollton took charge from the opening tip and went on to a win over visiting Marquette.

Kel'c Robinson led the Explorers with 17 points, while Allie Weiner added 11 points, Meredith Zigrang and Laila Davis both had six points each, Izzy Hough had four points and Addison Pranger hit for three points.

The Hawks are now 11-4, while Marquette goes to 2-6.

BELLEVILLE EAST 57, GRANITE CITY 20: East was in command from the start as the Lancers took the win over Granite at Granite City Memorial Gym.

Emily Sykes led the Warriors with eight points, while Megan Sykes and Makayla Tanksley each had five points and both Gabby Sample and Hailee Wyatt had a single point each.

Belleville East is now 3-6, while Granite goes to 1-10.

PLEASANT HILL 49, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 25: Pleasant Hill led from start to finish as the Wolves won their first game of the season over North Greene.

Pleasant Hill held leads of 16-3, 25-11 and 38-19 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Spartans in the fourth quarter 11-6.

Layna Bushnell led North Greene with 14 points, while Nila Berry had four points, Larissa Heberling and Chelsey Castleberry each scored three points and Rylee Gammon had a single point.

The Wolves are now 1-7, while the Spartans go to 1-11.

In other games played on Thursday, Jersey won at Piasa Southwestern 38-21 and Highland got past Effingham on the road 38-34.

