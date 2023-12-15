GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 74, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 19

It was all McGivney from the opening tip as the Griffins went on to take the Gateway Metro Conference game at Maryville

McGivney led all the way in the game, with scores of 16-4, 32-15 and 55-15 after the first three quarters, the outscored the Lions in the fourth 19-4.

Natalie Beck led the Griffins with 16 points, while Mia Lieberman hit for 11 points, Katherine Empson had 10 points, Emily Johnson and Izzie Venarsky both hit for nine points, Devin Ellis, Sabrina Ivnik and Sami Oller all had five points each, and Ava Giovando and Alexa Jones both scored two points apiece.

McGivney is now 7-3, while Maryville goes to 0-7.

CARLINVILLE 52, KINCAID SOUTH FORK 45

Carlinville had three players score in double figures as the Cavaliers held off South Fork at the Carlinville Big House.

Both Carlinville and the Ponies were tied after the first quarter 14-14, with the Cavies taking the lead at halftime 28-23, then kept the lead at 42-34 after three quarters, South Fork outscoring Carlinville in the final period 13-10, but the Cavaliers taking the win.

Kaitlyn Reels led Carlinville with 16 points, while Isabella Tiburzi came up with 13 points, Madeline Murphy scored 10 points, Braley Wiser scored six points, both Ruthie Reels and Hannah Gibson had three points each, and Addie Ruyle had a single point.

The Cavies are now 7-3, while the Ponies go to 11-5.

ROXANA 54, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 29

EAST ST. LOUIS 53, BELLEVILLE WEST 23

East St. Louis took an early lead and held it all the way through in taking a Southwestern Conference win over West at East Side's gym.

The Flyers led from wire-to-wire, holding leads of 19-4, 38-11 and 48-20 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Maroons in the final quarter 5-3.

Ryale Mosley led East Side with 15 points, while Camya Pitts had 12 points, Mylonn Miller scored seven points, Areenua Munson had five points, Amiyai James, Heaven Williams and Asia Stringer all had four points each, and Imani Box scored two points.

The Flyers are now 5-8, while West is now 0-9.

ALTON 66, BELLEVILLE EAST 15

O'FALLON 63, COLLINSVILLE 27

WATERLOO GIBUALT CANDY CANDY CLASSIC

WATERLOO JV 34, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 20

GIRLS WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE 59, WENTZVILLE, MO., HOLT 24

The Edwardsville girls wrestling team had its first-ever dual meet under the spotlight at Warren "Babe" Stahlhut Arena at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center, and won 10 of the 14 matches to take the historic meet.

Scoring pinfalls for the Tigers were Olivia Coll at 48 seconds of the 100-pound match, Gigi Lindhorst at 110 pounds in 3:03, Norah Swain at 1:32 of the 120-pound bout, Lydia Blind in the 140-pound match at 3:34, Abbrey DeWerff in the 170-pound match at 46 seconds and Tayla Phillips-Hollingsworth at 2:54 of the 275-pound match.

The other winners were Holly Zugmaier at 130 pounds by technical superiority 15-0 at 3:04, and forfeits for Genevieve Dykstra at 100 pounds, Allie Chung at 115 pounds and Madison Aldrich at 135 pounds.

In exhibition matches, Maddie Allen won by fall at 1:34 at 105 pounds, Alex Simpson also took a win by fall at 2:24 in a 145-pound bout, and Abigail Hayes took 4:58 to win by fall at 190 pounds.

Edwardsville improved to 5-0 in dual meets this season and next wrestles against Triad next Friday, Dec. 22, in a 5 p.m. start.

