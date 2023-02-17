THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16 BASKETBALL ROUND-UP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 4A

O'FALLON 63, BELLEVILLE EAST 20

O'Fallon went out to a 21-2 first-quarter lead and were never headed as the Panthers won the East regional to set up a big sectional semifinal game against Alton on Tuesday night.

Shannon Dowell led O'Fallon with 17 points, while both D'Myjah Bolds and Jaliah Pelly both scored 10 points each.

The Panthers are now 29-4 and meet Alton in the semifinals of the O'Fallon sectional Tuesday night at the OTHS Panther Dome in a 7 p.m. tip-off. The winner goes on to the final next Thursday against the winner of Normal Community, who won their regional over Minooka 60-52, and the winner of the Bradley Bourbonnais regional, either Joliet West or East Moline United, in the final next Thursday at 7 p.m. The Lancers end their season 10-17.

CLASS 3A

EAST ST. LOUIS 50, MASCOUTAH 47

Shakara McCline's late three-pointer was the difference for East St. Louis in defeating the host Indians for the regional crown.

McCline hit for 28 points for the Flyers, while Alicia Cross and Arionna Whitt both scored six points each.

East Side is now 13-20 and goes on to the Centralia sectional and will play Mt. Vernon, who took the Marion regional final over the host Wildcats 81-55, in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Indians end their season 23-8.

BOYS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

TRIAD 50, JERSEY 21

Triad took an early lead and didn't look back in taking their regular season finale over visiting Jersey at Rich Mason Gym.

Aydin Hitt led the Knights with 14 points, while McGrady Noyes came up with nine points.

Triad goes to 25-6, while the Panthers are now 15-16.

LITCHFIELD 52, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 45

In a South Central Conference game at the Litchfield Gym, Southwestern came to within 34-33 after the third quarter, but Litchfield ran away in the fourth to take the win.

David Watkins led the Piasa Birds with 13 points, while both Lane Gage and Greyson Brewer had seven points apiece.

The Purple Panthers are now 16-13, while Southwestern goes to 16-15.

GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 66, HARDIN CALHOUN 34

Griggsville-Perry went out to a 23-9 first-quarter lead, extending it to 43-17 at halftime in taking the win over visiting Calhoun.

Connor Longnecker had 17 points to lead the Warriors, while Chase Ralston added 11 points.

The Tornadoes are 23-8, while the Warriors go to 11-19.

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 65, STAUNTON 34

HIGHLAND 58, WATERLOO 51

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 62, VALMEYER 48

