THURSDAY, APRIL 11 SPORTS ROUND-UP

GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Izzi Hough, Alivia Moore, and Maddie Waters all had braces (two goals each), while Grace Fischer, Ava Hernandez, and Ella Tesson also had goals as Marquette took the three points in the Gateway Metro Conference win over Metro-East at Knights Field.

Fischer, Jamie Jarzenbeck, and Alex Stephan all had assists, while Jessica Eales had the clean sheet in goal.

The Explorers are now 8-5-0, while the Knights go to 1-7-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9, JERSEY 0: Natalie Beck had a double brace (four goals), while Mira Ahlvers, Siena Strehl, Sofia Rossetto, Erin Kretzer, and Emerson Isringhausen also scored in McGivney's win at Jersey.

Rachel Kretzer had three assists for the Griffins, while both Rossetto and Beck had two assists each, and both Harper Dettmers and Erin Kretzer also assisted, and Karpenter Farmer had one save in goal to record the clean sheet.

McGivney is now 9-2-2, while the Panthers fall to 3-7-1.

BELLEVILLE WEST 1, ALTON 0: Madison Smith's first half strike, assisted by Livi Schaffer, was the only goal of the match as West defeated Alton in a Southwestern Conference game at Bob Goalby Field.

Brooke Stellhorn had three saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Maroons are now 4-7-0, while the Redbirds are 0-10-0.

GRANITE CITY 4, COLUMBIA 3: Madison Vasiloff's hat trick, and Savanhna Khammanyvong's strike was enough to give Granite City the three points at Columbia, dealing the Eagles their first loss on the season.

Khammanyvong also assisted twice for the Warriors, while Lucy Klumpp also had an assist, and Kathryn Gartner had 10 saves in goal to help Granite gain the win.

The Warriors are now 5-2-2, while the Eagles go to 11-1-1.

In other matches played on Thursday, Triad won at Mascoutah 2-0, and Belleville East won at home over Collinsville 3-1.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 19, EAST ST. LOUIS 3: Edwardsville scored six runs in the first, seven in the second, and three each in the third and fourth in taking a 15-run rule decision over East St. Louis at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Madi Kolakowski hit a grand slam for her only hit, driving in five runs for the Tigers, while Sophie Antonini and Jillian Hawkes had two hits and three RBIs each, and Audrey De La Torre-Cruz hit a two-run homer for her only hit and two RBIs. Both Antonini and Graham Cobb-Gulledge struck out five while in the circle.

Darieon Barksdale had the Flyers' only hit and three RBIs, while Anisha Hayden was threw three innings inside the circle, but did not have any strikeouts.

Edwardsville is now 9-2, while East Side goes to 0-3.

BREESE CENTRAL 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Central scored four run in both the first and second inning, then plated six runs in the third to take a 10-run rule win over visiting EAWR.

Jordan Ealey had two hits and the Oilers' only two RBIs, while Haley Pratt also had two hits. Pratt struck out three while in the circle, with Ealey fanning two.

The Cougars are now 7-5, while EAWR drops to 3=12.

BELLEVILLE EAST 12, COLLINSVILLE 1: East scored four runs in each of the first three innings to go on to a 10-run rule win over Collinsville at the Lancers' ballpark.

Carsyn Moad had a hit and drove in the Kahoks' only run, with Keagan Edwards having the only other hit. Marissa Thomas went all the way inside the circle, striking out two.

East is now 13-6. while Collinsville goes to 3-12-0.

BELLEVILLE WEST 13, ALTON 3: West scored in every inning, producing two runs in each of the first three inning, then getting four in the fourth and three in the fifth to take the win over visiting Alton.

Savannah Russell had three hits and a RBI for the Redbirds, while Grace Presley had two hits, and both Josie Landyut and Lauren O'Neill had a hit and RBI each. Presley also struck out five in the circle, with Makenzie Rayfield fanning three.

The Maroons are now 5-11, while Alton falls to 3-6.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 15, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 2: McGivney led all the way, scoring eight in the first, one in the second, and three each in the third and fourth in taking the Gateway Metro Conference win over Althoff at Griffins Park.

Nora Mensing had two hits and a RBI for the Griffins, while Jada Zumwalt and Morgan Zobrist each had two hits, and both Julia Behrmann and Alexa Jones had a hit and drove in two RBIs. Zumwalt went all the way inside the circle, fanning six.

McGivney is now 3-7, while the Crusaders go to 1-4.

HARDIN CALHOUN 4, PLEASANT HILL 1: After both teams traded runs in the first, Calhoun scored twice in the second, and once in the third, holding off Pleasant Hill at home.

Both Anabel Eilerman and Katie Matthews had two hits for the Warriors, while Grace Ballard had a hit and two RBIs, and Delani Klaas had a hit and RBI. Audrey Gilman went all the way in the circle, striking out 11.

Calhoun is now 13-0, while the Wolves tumble to 8-2.

CARROLLTON 24, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 0: Carrollton dominated from the start, scoring seven runs in the first, five in the second, 10 in the third, and two in the fourth to take the 15-run rule win at Routt's park.

Halle Webb had four hits and four RBIs for the Hawks, while Lauren Flowers had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, Daci Walls had two hits, also including a home run, and three RBIs, Megan Camden also had two hits and three RBIs, and Vanna Holmes had two hits and drove in a run. Flowers also struck out five inside the circle, and Brookelyn Eilerman fanned two.

Carrollton is still undefeated at 18-0, while the Rockets are now 0-8.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 19, MT. STERLING BROWN COUNTY 7: North Greene hit a total of eight home runs on the day, and jumped out to a 16-0 lead after two and a half innings, with Brown County countering with a seven-run third, but the Spartans scored three times in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win.

Kearsten Smith had four hits including a home run, and two RBIs for North Greene, while Brandy Davidson had three hits, along with another homer, and four RBIs, both Chelsey Castleberry and Carlee Speaker had two solo homers among their three hits and two RBIs, Lynley Rollins had a home run among her two hits and three RBIs as well, and Larissa Heberling hit a solo shot for her only hit and RBI. Castleberry also went all the way in the circle, fanning eight.

The Spartans are now 3-8, while the Hornets go to 0-7.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 12, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8: Southwestern and QND were tied after three innings a 4-4, with the Raiders breaking it open with four runs in the fifth and sixth, then held off a three-run rally in the seventh to take the win.

Both Grace Strohbeck and Vivian Zurheide had three hits each for the Piasa Birds, while Sydney Valdes and Abby McDonald both had two hits and two RBIs, Ella Kadell had two hits and a RBI, and Jaden Basnett also drove in a run. Strohbeck also struck out three in the circle.

QND is now 6-0, while Southwestern goes to 7-8.

BASEBALL

ST. LOUIS HOME SCHOOL PATRIOTS 3, GRANITE CITY 2: In a game played at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo., the Patriots, a home school team, scored once in the second and twice in the third, while Granite City scored single runs in the fourth and seventh, but couldn't come back as the Patriots took the win.

Dakota Armour and Aidan Harris both had hits and RBIs for the Warriors, while Brendan Hard having the only other hit. Armour went all the way on the mound, striking out seven.

The Patriots are now 14-9, while Granite is now 3-11.

EFFINGHAM ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC 13, TRIAD 4: Visiting St. Anthony scored four runs in the third and sixth, then five more in the seventh to take the win over Triad.

Brady Coon had two hits for the Knights, while Hayden Bugger, Landon Loomis, Wyatt Suter, and Donny Becker all had a hit and RBI each. Nathan Klucker and Sawyer Brunson each struck out one batsman.

The Bulldogs are now 10-0-1, while Triad goes to 9-5.

HARDIN CALHOUN 13, PLEASANT HILL 0: A six-run first and a five-run fourth, sandwiched around a pair of single run in the second and third, gave Calhoun a 10-run rule win over Pleasant Hill.

Easton Wallendorf had three hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, while Jack Webster had two hits and three RBIs, and Cooper Klocke had two hits and a RBI. Jake Hillen struck out three on the mound, while Webster fanned two.

Calhoun is now 4-8, while the Wolves slip to 0-3,

GILLESPIE 15, CARLINVILLE 0: Gillespie hit Carlinville with eight runs int he first, three in the second, and four in the third to take a 15-run rule win over visiting Carlinville.

Noah Byots and Aiden Wagner had the two hits for the Cavaliers, while Bryce Widner and Rylan Wise both pitched in the game, but neither hurler had a strikeout.

The Miners are now 11-3, while Carlinville drops to 2-10.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 16, CARROLLTON 6: Routt scored in five of the game's six innings, putting up four in the first, fourth and sixth in going on to a 10-run rule win over visiting Carrollton.

Eli Flowers had two hits and a RBI for the Hawks, while Dagan Cordes had two hits, and Koby Schnelton had a hit and drove in two runs. Charlie Stumpf had the only strikeout while on the mound.

The Rockets are now 13-5, while Carrollton goes to 2-9.

BREESE CENTRAL 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Central scored three times in the second, seven in the third, and one in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win over EAWR at Central's ballpark.

Austin Bock had a hit and the Oilers' only RBI, while Hayden Copeland came up with the other hit. Dillon Gerner struck out four while on the mound.

The Cougars are now 11-5, while EAWR goes to 5-9-1.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 16, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 9 (8 INNINGS): Both Marquette and Metro-East scored three times in the seventh to tie the game, but the Explorers scored seven in the eighth to take the win at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Mikey Wilson had two hits and four RBIs to lead Marquette, while both Scott Vickrey and Will Fahnestock had two hits each, and Joe Stephan drove in a pair of runs. Matt Cain struck out six while on the mound, with Vickrey fanning five, Keller Jacobs struck out three, and Jack Pruitt set down two.

Logan Johnson had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for the Knights, with Thijson Heard having two hits and a RBI, and both Gage Trendley and Lucas Abbots had RBIs. Both Jacob Kober and Drake Luebbert fanned four while on the mound, with Tim Schilbe striking out one.

The Explorers are now 8-4, while Metro-East goes to 8-5.

STERLING BROWN COUNTY 17, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 2: Brown County scored five runs in the first, second, and fourth innings to go on to a 15-run rule win visiting North Greene.

Brad Barfield had a hit and the only RBI for the Spartans, while Preston Bradford had the other hit. Jacob Hinsey had two strikeouts while on the mound, with Boen Barry fanned one.

The Hornets are now 4-6, while North Greene is currently 3-7,

