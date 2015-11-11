EDWARDSVILLE – The men and women who proudly served in the U.S. Armed Forces never forget their time defending our country. So when those service men and women take of their uniform for the last time, it is important their country does not forget them.

From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan, U.S. Congressmen John Shimkus (Ill. 15th Dist.), Rodney Davis (Ill. 13th Dist.) and Mike Bost (Ill. 12th Dist.), in association with Madison County Community Development, are sponsoring the Veteran’s Service Event at VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia Street in Collinsville.

Congressmen Shimkus, Davis and Bost will join Chairman Dunstan in a brief opening ceremony (10:00 a.m.) and will deliver remarks to officially open the event.

“Our veterans, and what they have done for our country, will never be forgotten,” Dunstan stated. “In Madison County we embrace providing support and assistance to veterans. They have always been there for us, and we will always be there for them

Dunstan said the event is designed to help veterans take advantage of what can be a difficult support system to navigate. “Thursdays’ service event will present veterans the opportunity to go to just one location and get answers to their questions or the help they need, regardless whether it is dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, getting help with health issues or trying to find a job.”

Every veteran who attends the Veteran’s Service Event will be directed to one of the more than 30 organizations and employers that will be in attendance,” Dunstan said. “They will have the opportunity sit down and talk, face-to-face, with someone who can help them find a job, a home, an education or get the medical help they need.”

At the Veteran’s Service Event, professionals representing more than 30 organizations, committed to doing what they can for our veterans, will be present. A partial list of the organizations participating includes:

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Veteran’s Assistance Commission

Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs

Madison County Employment & Training

Lewis & Clark Community College

Lindenwood University

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Southern Illinois Healthcare

Professional Counseling Solutions

ARCH

St. Louis Veteran’s Center

Legal Assistance for Vets

Madison County Recorder

Community Hope Center

Chestnut Credit Counseling

Domestic Violence Shelter

Home Rehabilitation

Express Employment Professionals

