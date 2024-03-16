BRIGHTON/FIDELITY/JERSEYVILLE - The National Weather Service has confirmed there were three tornadoes in Jersey County during the storms on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The first tornado touched down south of Jerseyville from 7:28 a.m. to 7:38 a.m.

“The tornado touched down southwest of Jerseyville and tracked southeast, causing damage to trees, roofs, and siding of horses. Maximum wind speed was estimated to be 75 mph and the width of the tornado was about 100 yards,” the NWS of St. Louis said in a Facebook post.

The second tornado touched down south of Fidelity from 7:44 a.m. to 7:48 a.m. It also damaged a grain silo.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The tornado tracked east, causing damage to trees, roofs, house siding, and a grain silo. Maximum wind speed was estimated to be 85 mph and the width of the tornado was about 75 yards,” the NWS said.

The third tornado touched down north of Brighton between 7:46 a.m. and 7:48 a.m. There was damage to trees, fencing, roofs and siding, according to the NWS.

“The tornado tracked northeast, causing damage to trees, roofs and siding of houses. Maximum wind speed was estimated to be 85 mph and the width of the tornado was about 100 yards,” the NWS said.

These tornadoes in Jersey County caused significant damage to power lines in the area, leaving thousands without power for several hours. A fourth tornado has been confirmed in Charlack, Missouri.

More like this: