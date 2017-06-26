SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Three SIUE wrestlers earned honors from the Southern Conference (SoCon) as it released its academic honor roll for the 2016-17 academic year.

Clayton Bass (Yorkville, Illinois), Jake Residori (Shorewood, Illinois) and Jake Tindle (Troy, Illinois) were honored by the conference. SIUE is an affiliate member of the SoCon in wrestling.

Bass completed the spring semester with a 4.0 grade point average in the graduate school as he is pursuing a master's degree in business. Residori, an All-American on the mat, holds a 3.50 GPA in business administration. Tindle, a two-time NCAA Division I qualifier, is a chemistry major and holds a 3.83 GPA.

To be eligible for the academic all-conference team, student-athletes had to carry at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average at the conclusion of the spring semester – a change from the previous criteria that was based on the GPA entering the semester of competition – and were required to compete in at least one-half of their teams' competitions. In addition, the student-athletes must have successfully completed at least three semesters at their institutions, making true freshmen and first-year transfers ineligible for inclusion.

