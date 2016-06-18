EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) has awarded its Dean’s Scholarship to three exemplary year-four students. Recipients Seth Barnett and Anna Nord, both natives of Bloomington, and Vanja Cosic, of Rockford, will each be awarded $5,000 for the 2016-17 academic year.

“These students’ journey and accomplishments in life to date have distinguished them among their peers,” said Bruce Rotter, DMD and dean of the SIU SDM. “I am extremely proud of their efforts and know that they will go on to make a significant impact on the field of dentistry and the communities they serve.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“It means the world to me to be recognized for my achievements thus far,” said Barnett. “I plan to pay this forward in any way I can, remembering the gratitude and encouragement I feel in having received this award.”

Upon completion of their doctor of dental medicine degrees, Barnett intends to apply to graduate school, Nord plans to own a private practice in Bloomington and Cosic anticipates practicing dentistry in the Rockford area.

“SIU SDM alumni, faculty and friends of the School have contributed to secure funding for student scholarship support,” Rotter added. “Due to their generosity, the School is pleased to continue awarding the Dean’s Scholarship to deserving students.”