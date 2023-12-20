BETHALTO - Civic Memorial's basketball girls as usual battled to the end against a top-notch Highland team, but lost 54-37 on Tuesday night at CM. The Eagles came within six points of Highland in the fourth quarter, but couldn't pull the game out.



Three Eagles players - Avari Combes, Marlee Durbin and Marley Ogden - all scored 10 points apiece to lead Civic Memorial, but Highland came in and dealt the Eagles their first loss of the season in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Tuesday evening at the CM gym.

The Bulldogs earned a big road win in the MVC race and stayed undefeated in the league themselves at 5-0, while the Eagles are now 4-1 in the conference after losing their first game of the year after winning their first 11 games overall.

Article continues after sponsor message

Reagan Twente had three points on the night, while both Isabella Edwards and Avery Huddleston scored two points each.

Highland is now 7-6 and play at Effingham on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., then meet St. Louis Lift For Life Academy in the opening round of the prestigious Visitation Christmas Tournament Saturday morning at 10 a.m. then will play either Edwardsville or Columbia, Mo., Hickman in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Dec. 26 at either 3 p.m., in the consolation bracket, or 3:30 p.m. in the championship bracket. The final is set for Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.

The Eagles are now 11-1 on the season and will next play against West Frankfort in the Benton Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. After the holidays, CM plays at Breese Central Jan. 2 at 5 p.m, and host Mascoutah Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.

More like this: