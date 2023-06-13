ALTON - The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois is calling for volunteers to help work as “greeters” or “hosts/tour guides” at the Urban Farm Tour on Sunday, June 25. After a three-year hiatus, the Three Rivers Project is bringing back the Urban Farm Tour to showcase various gardens and farms across the Riverbend region. Community members interested in volunteering at the event as a greeter or host/tour guide can sign up via bit.ly/urbanfarmtour.

“We’re excited to bring back the Urban Farm Tour to offer neighbors an opportunity to see firsthand how community members are transforming their yards into edible and sustainable oases,” said Three Rivers Project co-Coordinator Christine Favilla. “We need help from local volunteers to make this event possible. The Urban Farm Tour is self-guided, so we need community members to greet tourists at each yard, home garden, or community garden along the tour. We’re looking for hosts/tour guides to volunteer at each location, as well, to help make this event a welcoming, fun, and educational experience for all!”

The Urban Farm Tour is set for Sunday, June 25 from 10:00am to 1:00pm. Volunteer greeters and hosts/tour guides will be stationed at the various farms and gardens to welcome tourists as they participate in the self-guided tour. If you’re interested in acting as a greeter or host/tour guide for the Urban Farm Tour, register via bit.ly/urbanfarmtour and direct any questions to Christine Favilla at christine.favilla@sierraclub.org.

