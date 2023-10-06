GODFREY - Approximately 350 customers are out of power as of about 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, after a vehicle struck three power poles in the 7600 block of Humbert Road in Godfrey.

The accident caused significant damage. Ameren Illinois workers are at the scene working on the poles and will be out there throughout most of the day. Customers should have power back by mid-afternoon.

The power lines initially blocked the road in the Humbert area.