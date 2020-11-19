FOSTERBURG - Fosterburg Fire Department, Godfrey Fire Protection District and Brighton Fire Department joined together to battle a serious grass fire that spread to three outbuildings and then acreage in the 3100 block of Harris Lane in Alton in Foster Township.

The three outbuildings were destroyed in the fire.

The conditions are very dry outside on this November day with National Weather Service weather warnings.

