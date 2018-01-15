Standing at the podium during his media session at the St. Louis Cardinals Winter Warm-Up, catcher Yadier Molina was asked if he had a secret to performing at such a high level at his age or if he was doing anything different this off-season to try and repeat. While familiar, his answer also provided new clarity.

“I’m not doing anything different I did in the past,” said Molina. “I just pride myself to play this game. Obviously, I thank God that my body feels fine. I’ve got no problems with it and hopefully, I’ll keep it like that for three more years and then I’m done.”

Just three more years?

“Three more years, that’s it,” Molina stated again.

This is a shift, as Molina had left the door open when he signed his contract extension at the start of last season, answering that he wanted to play “four more, for now”.

Reminded of those comments, the catcher stayed with his current feelings.

“Right now, I’m three years that’s it,” said Molina. “It could change, but right now, no.”

Just the day before, Adam Wainwright also discussed what his future might hold as he enters 2018.

“I’ve got one more year under contract,” said Wainwright. “That’s to put it plainly: I have one more year under contract that I’m going to give every single thing that I have to and we’ll see what happens.”

Last year, Wainwright found he got caught up at times trying to decide if he would retire or play another couple years. He promises that won’t happen this season.

“I can’t be living in the past, I can’t be living in the future any more,” explained Wainwright. “Where I have to be is in the now and I’ve got to get the most out of where I’m at right now and we’ll see what happens.”

So with this being the last year of Wainwright’s contract, Molina’s plan to finish out his contract and be done, and only two guaranteed years before Marcell Ozuna can become a free agent–it seems there could be some added urgency to win another championship with this trio involved.

“Oh yeah,” agreed Molina with a smile. “I can’t wait to grab that trophy in October or November. I can’t wait. For three more, two more trophies.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI