CALHOUN COUNTY – The Two Rivers Crime Stoppers have recently posted on its Facebook regarding three men it wants to bring to justice.

As part of its “Most Wanted Wednesdays,” the organization, which serves the northern counties of the Riverbend region, such as Calhoun and Jersey, issued reminders of three wanted men yesterday – all of whom are wanted out of Calhoun County. James G. Hillman, 29, whose last known address was Jerseyville, Erick Howell, 28, whose last known address was Dow, and Craig E. Stauffer, 23, whose last known address was Nebo, Illinois, in Pike County, were all among Independence Day's “Most Wanted Wednesday.”

Hillman is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear as a result of an aggravated battery charge. The page states Hillman has a past of violent tendencies, dangerous drugs and manufacturing a controlled substance while being on active parole. A commenter on that page, however, stated Hillman is otherwise cooperating with his parole and has “100 percent turned his life around.” To which Two Rivers Crime Stoppers replied, “Well good for him! We will be waiting for him to take care of this then. Good luck! We hope he has turned his life around!”

He is described as being a white male standing 5'11'' and weighing around 198 pounds. He has red hair and green eyes. His last known address was 610 Cleveland St. in Jerseyville.

Howell is wanted for driving while revoked. The page said he has a history of dangerous drugs, smuggling and theft of motor vehicles. He is described as a white male standing 5'9'' and weighing around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was 22822 Green Acres Road in Dow.

Stauffer is wanted for aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and unlawful restraint. The page said he should be considered dangerous, adding he has a history of “dangerous drugs.” Stauffer stands around 5'8'' and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. His last known address was 55A Belleview Hollow in Nebo.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three men is asked to contact Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590. All tips are anonymous and may result in a cash reward.

