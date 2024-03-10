EDWARDSVILLE - Three individuals have been charged in separate Madison County theft cases, two of which involve stolen alcohol and the third involving a stolen Kubota SCL 1000 skid-steer worth over $10,000.

James J. Wille, 40, of Saint Jacob, was charged with his second or subsequent offense of retail theft under $300. Wille allegedly stole less than $500 worth of liquor from the Sam’s Club located at 5 Illini Drive in Glen Carbon on Feb. 25, 2024. Court documents state Wille has previously been convicted of retail theft under $300 in Madison County.

Wille’s latest case was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department, and he faces a Class 4 felony. He was reportedly remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

Precious M. Everett, 28, of Alton, was charged with retail theft over $300. Court documents allege that on Jan. 29, 2024, Everett stole over $300 worth of multiple bottles of alcohol from the Walmart located at 400 Junction Drive in Glen Carbon.

Everett was charged with a Class 3 felony and has since been released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order. Her case was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department.

Dikembe L. Wells, 32, of North Little Rock, Ark., was charged with one count of theft. On Jan. 6, 2024, Wells allegedly obtained control over a stolen Kubota SCL 1000 skid-steer worth over $10,000 with the intention of depriving Works Equipment Rentals permanently of said property.

The Collinsville Police Department presented the case against Wells, in which he was charged with a Class 2 felony. Court documents indicate he was released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

