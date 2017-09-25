ELSAH TOWNSHIP - Three were injured in a serious crash at 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, on Jones Road.

Illinois State Police District 18 said a vehicle was headed westbound on Jones Road near Wendle Road in Elsah Township when it lost control and hit a culvert, rolled over and caught fire.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle, State Police said. One person was transported by Survival Flight to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and the other to St. Louis University Hospital by ARCH Helicopter.

A third person was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Alton Memorial Hospital.

There was no report of status of those involved in the crash today, but Illinois State Police said all were in serious condition after the accident.

