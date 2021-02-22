EDWARDSVILLE - Three were taken into custody after an incident in the 200 block of Parkview Courts, apartments directly across the street from Edwardsville Township Park in Edwardsville, at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, February 20.

Edwardsville Major Mike Fillback said the initial call was about shots heard in that area and officers responded immediately.

“Three were taken into custody and no one at the scene or any of the officers were injured,” he said. “We are still investigating and there may be charges presented today or tomorrow to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. We believe some rounds were fired, but it remains unclear if they were fired in the air or to what extent. We are still gathering information in that regard.”

A vehicle at the scene was also taken into custody, Major Fillback said.

“This was not a random act, but it was between individuals that lived in that area and individuals that showed up in that area that knew each other,” he said.

