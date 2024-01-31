EDWARDSVILLE - Three individuals are facing various weapon-related charges filed in Madison County since December 2023, according to Madison County court documents released last week.

Lamontra Conner Jr., 29, of St. Louis, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon on Dec. 31, 2023. Court documents allege Conner unlawfully possessed two handguns after having been convicted of Robbery, 1st Degree. The specific firearms in this case were a Taurus G3C 9mm pistol and a Davis Industries D38 .38 caliber revolver.

Conner’s case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department, and he faces a Class 2 felony for each of the two counts. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Willie J. Williams-Eubanks II, 24, of Belleville, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons. On Dec. 26, 2023, Williams-Eubanks allegedly carried a SCCY CPX-2 9mm handgun in his vehicle while in an unauthorized location while the handgun was uncased, loaded and immediately accessible. Court documents add he did not have a currently valid Concealed Carry license at the time of the offense.

The Collinsville Police Department presented the case in which Williams-Eubanks faces a Class 4 felony. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Regina L. Steward, 48, of Wood River, was charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon on Dec. 28, 2023. Court documents allege Steward had in her possession a Davis Industries Derringer Model D38 pistol after previously being convicted of burglary, a felony.

Steward’s case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. She was charged with a Class 3 felony and released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

