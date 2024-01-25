EDWARDSVILLE - In addition to possession of methamphetamine, three individuals have been charged with theft, retail theft, and trespassing in cases outlined in Madison County felony court filings.

Travis R. Stevenson, 36, of Granite City, was charged with retail theft under $300 (second or subsequent offense) and unlawful possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 18, 2023. According to court documents, Stevenson stole less than $300 worth of clothing items from Rural King located at 9525 Collinsville Road in Collinsville and had less than five grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Court documents indicate Stevenson had previously been convicted of burglary in Madison County, elevating his retail theft charge to a Class 4 felony. This most recent case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. Stevenson also faces a Class 3 felony for meth possession and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kathleen E. Mielke, 45, of Godfrey, was charged with theft (second or subsequent offense) and possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 16, 2023 in a case presented by the Alton Police Department. Court documents allege Mielke stole someone’s coat which contained other personal items within, and that she had previously been convicted of Burglary in Madison County. She was also found to be in possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.

Mielke faces a Class 4 felony for theft given her prior felony, as well as a Class 3 felony for meth possession. Court documents indicate she was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Michael K. Howard, 44, homeless, was charged by the Alton Police Department with possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to real property on Nov. 26, 2023. In a case presented by the Alton Police Department, court documents allege Howard was in possession of less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Howard was additionally charged with trespassing after knowingly and unlawfully entering a building in the 2600 block of Plainview Terrace in Alton, according to court documents. He was charged with a Class 3 felony for meth possession and a Class B misdemeanor for trespassing. Court documents indicate Howard was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: