TROY - Three individuals are facing felony charges for possession of stolen credit or debit cards in Madison County, with two allegedly using them to obtain hundreds of dollars from their victims.

Justin M. Springman, 30, of Hartford, was charged with theft and possession of a lost or mislaid credit or debit card on March 9, 2024. Springman allegedly stole over $500 from an individual and possessed a lost debit card which belonged to the same victim.

Springman’s case was presented by the Hartford Police Department; he faces a Class 3 felony for theft and a Class 4 felony for possession of a lost debit card. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Tessa L. Jones, 42, of Troy, was charged with possession of a lost credit or debit card and unlawful use of a credit/debit card. Jones allegedly stole an individual’s credit or debit card and used it to obtain “U.S. currency and electronic transfers” totaling more than $300 on Oct. 9, 2023.

Jones faces a Class 4 felony for stealing the card and a Class 3 felony for using it to obtain over $300. Her case was presented by the Troy Police Department, and she was granted pretrial release after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Sage E. Lesiewicz, 21, of Troy, was also charged with unlawful use of a credit/debit card on Oct. 9, 2023. Lesiewicz allegedly used the same stolen debit card from the same victim as Jones’ case to obtain less than $300 worth of “assorted gas station goods from Circle K,” according to court documents.

Lesiewicz’s case was also presented by the Troy Police Department, and he was charged with a Class 4 felony before being released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

