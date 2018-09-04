GRAFTON - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday morning that the three escapees from the Illinois Youth Center at Pere Marquette in Grafton over the weekend are now in custody.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey County Sheriff John Wimmersberg said the three escapees were apprehended in Peoria and the vehicle that appeared stolen from Grafton shortly after their escape has also been recovered.

Jersey County received the call about the escape at 6:16 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1.

"The escapees are all in custody in Peoria," Wimmersberg said. "I want to thank the Illinois State Police, Grafton Police Department and Calhoun County Sheriff's Office for their help with this incident. It is another example of multiple law enforcement agencies in the profession working together and as of this morning it is still an active investigation, but pretty close to a completed mission which was to find these juveniles and get them in custody."

More like this: