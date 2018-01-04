EDWARDSVILLE - Three Edwardsville varsity cheerleaders have been chosen out of over 90 applicants from the State of Illinois to represent the school for the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) All-State Team.

The three selected were Rachel Mullican, Micah Summers and Paige Way. The girls were all selected by the ICCA All State Committee. The girls were judged in the

following categories: Floor Cheer, Standing Tumbling, Running Tumbling, Dance, Jumps, and Stunting Ability.

It was a month-long process to narrow down the applicants to the best varsity level cheerleaders that would eventually be chosen for the All-State Team.

Rachel Mullican is a senior and has been on the EHS varsity cheer team for four years. Micah Summers is a junior and has been on the EHS varsity cheer team for three years. Paige Way is a senior and has been on the EHS varsity cheer team for four years.

The girls will receive their awards on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Springfield, Illinois.

